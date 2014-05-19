China Automotive Abs Market 2014 - 2017- Market Trends and Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- According to the China Automotive ABS Market Report, 2014-2017, by Sino Market Insight, it is projected that in the coming five years, China’s ABS will still maintain fast growth, with ABS reaching an estimated sales volume of 22.53 million sets in 2017.



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In 2013, China's automobile production increased to 22.13 million units, up 14.82% year on year; the sales volume rose to 21.99 million units, with a year-on-year growth rate of 13.94%. This in turn prompted a higher demand for ABS, with 2013’s demand for the supported ABS in China reaching 15.14 million sets.



China's ABS market includes hydraulic ABS of passenger vehicles and pneumatic ABS mainly used in commercial vehicles. In 2012, the demand for hydraulic ABS of China's passenger vehicles was 12.26 million sets, and this figure climbed to 14.65 million units in 2013, up 19.5% from a year earlier. However, China’s production of passenger vehicles in 2013 amounted to 18.09 million units, with those equipped with ABS holding 81%. On the other hand, although the State issued GB7258-2004, the proportion of freight cars equipped with pneumatic ABS was still very low because many freight cars were not equipped with ABS as required. Thus, from the perspective of freight and passenger car market, we can see that China’s market demand for ABS of commercial vehicles in 2013 was around 480,000 sets.



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This report includes 6 chapters, 60 charts, mainly covering the overview of China's automobile industry, the overview of ABS market, competition in the market, as well as the supported ABS from major manufacturers. Also, the report contains the market profile and competition pattern of ABS segments (hydraulic and pneumatic ABS), and provides a detailed information about financial data, operation, R&D, client relationship, matched ABS and production bases of 13 major manufacturers at home and abroad.



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Table of Contents



1 China’s Macroeconomic Analysis

1.1 China\'s Economic Growth Slows Down

1.2 Investment in Fixed Assets Falls Back

1.3 Remarkable Slowdown in Imports & Exports

1.4 Steady Growth in Social Consumption



2 Development of China\'s Automobile Industry

2.1 Automobile Manufacturing

2.1.1 Operation of the Industry

2.1.2 Automobile Production and Sales Volume

2.2 Manufacturing of Passenger Vehicle

2.2.1 Production of Passenger Vehicle

2.2.2 Segments by Model

2.2.3 Competition Pattern

2.3 Manufacturing of Commercial Vehicles

2.3.1 Production of Commercial Vehicles

2.3.2 Segments by Model

2.3.3 Competition Pattern



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