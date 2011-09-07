Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2011 -- Reportstack has announced the addition of new market research report China Automotive Body Electronics Industry Report, 2011 to their offering.



Automotive body electronics are mainly applied for the control of automotive body systems such as SRS, safety belt, seating, doors and windows, locks and rearview mirrors. The pursuit of more enjoyable and comfortable driving experience by passenger vehicle owners poses higher requirements on the intellectualization of automotive body system. So the market condition of passenger vehicles will have a more distinct influence on automotive body electronics market. In recent years, the rapid development of China’s passenger car market has fostered the growth of automotive body electronics industry.



In 2010, automotive electronics in high-end passenger cars accounted for more than 30% of cost per vehicle (CPV), while that in economical passenger cars made up around 20% of CPV. And body electronics accounted for approximately 23% of the total cost of automotive electronics. In 2010, the market size of automotive body electronics in China reached RMB 48.9 billion, up 34% YoY. It is estimated that the figure will register RMB 77 billion in 2015.



For the time being, foreign manufacturers still dominate the market of automotive body electronics in China. Therefore, the report studies and analyzes the development of 10 foreign manufacturers in China. Among foreign automotive body electronics enterprises, Mobis, Bosch, Denso, Continental and Delphi take the lead in terms of competitiveness.



Besides foreign enterprises, domestic automotive body electronics enterprises are also experiencing rapid development. The major enterprises include Qiming Information Technology, Hangsheng Electronics and Zhejiang CENFO Electronic Technology, of which Qiming is the most promising one, because FAW Group is its largest shareholder as well as biggest customer. Approximately 30% of the electronic products used in FAW Group's self-owned brand cars are purchased from Qiming. According to its planning, FAW Group will realize the sales volume of 5 million vehicles in 2015, around 2.6 million of which will be its self-owned brands. This will spur tremendous demand for automotive body electronics and other automotive electronics of Qiming.



