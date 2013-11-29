Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"China Automotive Navigation Industry And China Third-Party Payment Market Share, Size, Analysis, Forecast 2013-2017".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



China Automotive Navigation Industry, 2013-2017



China serves as the world’s largest country in terms of automobile production and sales, however, the assembly rate (take passenger cars as cardinal number) of navigators for new cars was only 8.6% in 2012, and there was a substantial growth potential. By the end of 2012, there were about 300 automotive navigation manufacturing enterprises in China, and the market scale was worth CNY33.8 million, year-on-year growth of 10%. It is expected that market scale of China automotive navigation will reach CNY 67.4 billion as of 2017.



In 2012, the sales volume of aftermarket automotive navigators generated 6.38 million sets in China, year-on-year growth of 17%, but growth rate continued to decline. At the same period, the sales volume of pre-installed automotive navigators reached 1.29 million sets, while the growth rate reached 43%, and this was the second year in a row that growth rate registered above 40%. The growth rate of aftermarket and the growth rate of pre-installed market displayed a negative correction, which will change future automotive navigation market. As of 2015, the market shares of China’s pre-installed automotive navigators will reach 31.6% from 16.7% at present. In the same period, market penetration rate of pre-installed automotive navigators also will register around 20%.



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Chinese navigation market was influenced by Japan. As for product forms, Japan and China both mainly produce In-Dash products. Since 2006, PND products have witnessed rapid development, however, the development of PND products lacked in strength on account of copycat products disrupting the market. Currently, aftermarket automotive navigation is the most vigorous segment in China with most output value. In 2012, the shipments of China aftermarket automotive navigation market roughly generated 6.624 million sets, which nearly equating to 6.5 times more than that of pre-installed automotive navigation market.



Automobiles to be equipped with GPS navigations that serve as standard configuration have represented an irresistible trend. The popularizing rate of GPS in American automobiles comprised 65%, and the rate was higher in EU countries and Japan, registering 73% and 76% respectively. By comparison, the popularizing rate of auto GPS was less than 10% in China. Although this rate reflects a huge gap between China and developed countries, however, with the increasing vehicle population, cars have become the needed products in many Chinese families, and GPS serves as an important component in vehicles, thus the popularizing rate grow rapidly, which brought commercial opportunities for GPS market.



China Third-Party Payment Market, 2013-2017



China’s third-party payment industry is gradually developing into a mature and growing industry compliance with industry standards. As of 2012, transaction scale of China’s third-party payment registered CNY 12.9 trillion, maintaining a good growth trend with growth rate of 54.2% compared to 2011. Growth will slow down and market will maintain a sound and stable development trend. From the perspective of transaction scale, offline acceptance business occupied the largest proportion of 68.8% in 2012; the secondary was internet payment accounting for 28.3%; mobile payment accounted for 1.2%.



Among third-party payment industry, bank card acceptance business and internet payment are two major businesses as for transaction scale; prepaid card distribution and acceptance give priority to local business, nationwide enterprises under the scope of such business only account for one fifth of the total prepaid card distribution and acceptance enterprises; business scales of mobile phone payment is still on the development stage, current transaction scale of third-party payment only have a small proportion.



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UnionPay took a lead with 45.9% of market shares in 2012, Alipay followed by its absolute advantage in internet payment area, ChinaPNR, ALL IN PAY and Tenpay ranked in the third, fourth and fifth respectively.



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