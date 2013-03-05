China Automotive Rubber Hose Industry Report, 2012-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Automotive rubber hose refers to the rubber hose installed in vehicles, used for transmission of a variety of liquids and gases (including fuel, lubricating oil, refrigerant, water, etc.), so as to ensure normal operation of the vehicle. Benefiting from China’s enormous automobile market, its automotive rubber hose market has shown rapid growth in recent years, with demand and value in 2011 up to 387.03 million meters, RMB14.514 billion respectively. It is expected that in 2015 Chinese automotive rubber hose market capacity will surge to 487.41 million meters, valuing RMB18.278 billion.



So far, there has been over 800 manufacturers of sundry rubber hose in China, involving more than 60 dedicated automotive rubber hose manufacturing enterprises (about 20 overseas-funded ones and 40 local ones), which are primarily gathered in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tianjin, Changchun, Zhejiang Province, Hubei Province and other regions.



In China, foreign manufacturers of automotive rubber hose mainly refer to Hutchinson (France), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Continental ContiTech (Germany), Tokai Rubber Industries (Japan), TOYODA GOSEI (Japan), etc., which sweep approximately 50% shares in Chinese automotive rubber hose market, while above 90% in the luxury car market.



Local Chinese producers consist of Tianjin Pengling Rubber Hose Co., Ltd., Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Sichuan Ring Technology Co., Ltd., Ningbo Fengmao Far-East Rubber Co.,Ltd, Shanghai Shangxiang Automobile Hose Co.Ltd, etc..



As the largest manufacturer of automotive rubber hose in Chinese Mainland, Tianjin Pengling Rubber Hose reached capacity of 84 million pieces in 2011, with output value up to RMB650 million. Major products are engine cooling pipeline and fuel hose, dedicated to supporting passenger vehicle companies represented by FAW-Volkswagen and Shanghai Volkswagen.



Enjoying capacity of five million pieces of rubber hose, Meichen Science & Technology achieved automotive rubber hose output value of RMB116 million in 2011. Major products cover air hose and water conveyance hose, primarily supporting commercial vehicles; its key customers are Beiqi Foton Motor, Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile, Baotou Bei Ben Heavy-Duty Truck, etc..



China Automotive Rubber Hose Industry Report, 2012 mainly covers the followings:



Market capacity and forecast of various automotive rubber hoses;

Supporting mode, regional structure and competitive landscape of auto rubber hose;

Fluctuations in the prices of raw material for automotive rubber hose, as well as development and forecast of automobile industry;

Development, leading products, capacity, production & sales volume, operation, growth prediction, etc. of major foreign and local manufacturers.



