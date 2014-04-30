China Automotive Starter Industry Report, 2014-2017 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2017 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- According to Sino Market Insight’s China Automotive Starter Industry Report, 2014-2017, it can be predicted that automotive starter market under the influence of vehicle market will enter a period of sluggish growth over the next few years, with estimated market size of 32.4831 million sets in 2017.



In 2013, China's auto market achieved more-than-expected growth, of which, the production rose 14.82% YoY to 22.13 million and sales volume climbed 13.94% YoY to 21.99 million. Automotive starter as an integral part of the car witnessed accompanying growth in OEM market size, reaching 22.13 million. On the other hand, after-sales repair & replacement constitutes another big market for automotive starter requirements. With the swelling base of Chinese car ownership, starter replacement market still shows a growing trend. By 2013, aftermarket size has amounted to 1.2604 million sets, presenting a year-on-year increase of 12.0%.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/china-automotive-starter-industry-report-2014-2017-report.html



At present, major starter manufacturers in China are Shanghai Valeo Automotive Electrical Systems Co., Ltd., Jinzhou Halla Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., Tianjin DENSO Engine Electrical Products Co., Ltd., Wuhu Generator Automotive Electrical Systems Co., Ltd., Wuxi Minxian Vehicle Electric Equipment Co.,Ltd, etc..



Among them, Shanghai Valeo, a joint venture company invested by Huayu Automotive Systems Co.,Ltd.(HASCO) which is affiliated to Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation Group (SAIC) and Valeo International Holding B.V, France, specializes primarily in the manufacturing of cars, light-duty trucks as well as generators and starters equipped in diesel engines, with capacity expected to be 15 million sets in 2015. As of end-2013, the company’s main supporting customers have included Shanghai Volkswagen (Passat, Tiguan, Lavida, etc,), Shanghai General Motors (Buick, Sail, Cruze, etc,), FAW-Volkswagen (Bora, Audi, Golf, etc.), Beijing Hyundai (Elantra/Avante, Verna, etc.) and more.



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This report consists of 6 chapters and 75 charts, mainly covering overview of China’s overall auto industry, auto starter technology trends, industry policies, market size, competition pattern and future development trend, but also involving the general situation of auto starter market segments (OEM and Aftermarket). Finally, it introduces profile, production and sales, principal products and supporting carmakers of three large multinational parts manufacturers - Denso, Valeo and Bosch as well as 14 leading domestic manufacturers e.g. Jinzhou Halla, Wuxi Minxian and Zhejiang Songtian Automotive Motor System Co.,Ltd..



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