China Automotive Starter Industry Report, 2014-2017 : MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- According to Sino Market Insight’s China Automotive Starter Industry Report, 2014-2017, it can be predicted that automotive starter market under the influence of vehicle market will enter a period of sluggish growth over the next few years, with estimated market size of 32.4831 million sets in 2017.



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In 2013, China's auto market achieved more-than-expected growth, of which, the production rose 14.82% YoY to 22.13 million and sales volume climbed 13.94% YoY to 21.99 million. Automotive starter as an integral part of the car witnessed accompanying growth in OEM market size, reaching 22.13 million. On the other hand, after-sales repair & replacement constitutes another big market for automotive starter requirements. With the swelling base of Chinese car ownership, starter replacement market still shows a growing trend. By 2013, aftermarket size has amounted to 1.2604 million sets, presenting a year-on-year increase of 12.0%.



At present, major starter manufacturers in China are Shanghai Valeo Automotive Electrical Systems Co., Ltd., Jinzhou Halla Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., Tianjin DENSO Engine Electrical Products Co., Ltd., Wuhu Generator Automotive Electrical Systems Co., Ltd., Wuxi Minxian Vehicle Electric Equipment Co.,Ltd, etc.



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Among them, Shanghai Valeo, a joint venture company invested by Huayu Automotive Systems Co.,Ltd.(HASCO) which is affiliated to Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation Group (SAIC) and Valeo International Holding B.V, France, specializes primarily in the manufacturing of cars, light-duty trucks as well as generators and starters equipped in diesel engines, with capacity expected to be 15 million sets in 2015. As of end-2013, the company’s main supporting customers have included Shanghai Volkswagen (Passat, Tiguan, Lavida, etc,), Shanghai General Motors (Buick, Sail, Cruze, etc,), FAW-Volkswagen (Bora, Audi, Golf, etc.), Beijing Hyundai (Elantra/Avante, Verna, etc.) and more.



Table of Contents



1. China's Macroeconomic Analysis

1.1 Domestic Economy Decelerates

1.2 Fixed-asset Investment Growth Slows

1.3 Import and Export Growth Slows Sharply

1.4 Social Consumption Grows Steadily



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2. Overview of China\'s Automotive Industry

2.1 Vehicle Manufacturing

2.1.1 Operation

2.1.2 Production and Sales

2.2 Passenger Vehicle Production

2.2.1 Market Status



3. Definition and Classification of Starter in China

3.1 Definition

3.2 Classification

3.3 Technology Trends

3.4 Industry Policy



4. Size of Major Automotive Starter Markets in China

4.1 Overall Market

4.2 Matching Market

4.3 Maintenance Market

4.4 Competition Pattern



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