China Automotive Steering System Industry Report, 2012 - 2015 - Automotive Steering System Market Share,Size,Trends,Growth and Forecast to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- According to the data of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China’s annual production capacity of automotive steering system has now reached around 20 million sets. In 2012 the demand for automotive steering system in China was approximately 19.31 million sets, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%. It is expected that, in 2013-2015, the demand will grow at an average rate of 5% or so, and hit 22.35 million sets in 2015.



Seen from the demand structure, mechanical hydraulic steering system (HPS) is the most mainstream steering system in the current market, with demand accounting for about 50% of the total. However, as the electric power steering system (EPS) technology continues to become mature, its demand is in a stage of rapid growth. In the future, EPS will constantly replace HPS to become the mainstream of the automotive steering system market.



At present, China’s automotive steering system industry characterizes fierce competition, and the manufacturers fall into two camps of foreign-capital / joint-venture enterprises and local enterprises, of which, the former represented by ZF, TRW, JTEKT, SHOWA, NSK, MANDO, etc., relying on their higher quality of products as well as the capital relations with foreign brand vehicle assembly plants, mainly support for foreign brand vehicles.



By contrast, local Chinese companies with relatively backward production process are occupied in the production of mechanical steering system, mainly supporting for homegrown brand vehicle assembly plants. With the technological improvement and experience accumulation, China Automotive Systems, Inc., Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited, Zhejiang Wanda Steering Gear Co., Ltd., AVIC-Xinhang Yubei Steering System Co., Ltd. and other local enterprises have seen fast development and started to provide product supporting services to joint-venture vehicle assembly plants.



Among joint ventures, JTEKT CORPORATION occupies the largest share in China steering system industry, provided with a total of seven steering system production bases there, four of which are dedicated to the production of electric power steering system. JTEKT Steering System (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. as one of major steering system production bases is engaged in the production of electric power steering gear, with annual capacity up to 1.2 million units, well above its industry counterparts. It mainly supports for Japanese vehicle assembly plants such as Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd., Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co., Ltd., Dongfeng Nissan and GAC Toyota.



Among local enterprises, China Automotive Systems, Inc. enjoys the largest production capacity. Through production and operation by its eight subsidiaries, the company reaches total capacity of 3.25 million units, mainly supporting for FAW Group Corporation, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Shenyang Brilliance Jinbei Automobile Co., Ltd., Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, etc..



To retain its competitive edge in the industry, China Automotive Systems applies electronic chip to the power steering system and has conducted technical cooperation with BISHOP, KDAC, Korea’s Namyang and other companies for the development of EPS and EHPS. Development target of the company is to achieve annual capacity of 6.35 million units at the end of 2015.



