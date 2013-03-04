China Automotive Transmission Industry Report, 2012-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- China Automotive Transmission Industry Report, 2012-2015



Following the slight increase in vehicle production, China’s demand for automotive transmission will also rise in 2012, with a growth rate of 6% or so. To be specific, the manual transmission demand will see a year-on-year increase of about 2.62%, and automatic transmission over 10% with further improvement in matching ratio.



In China, automatic transmission still mainly finds application in the passenger car market, with relevant matching rate rising from 41% in 2011 to 43% in 2012, and expected to hit 47% in 2015. As far as the type is concerned, AT is now regarded as the mainstream among passenger car automatic transmissions, and nearly all major self-owned brand senior and intermediate passenger cars listed for sales in 2012 adopt AT transmission provided by foreign suppliers. Meanwhile, driven by the Industry Alliance formed by BorgWarner, Inc., etc., there is a growing number of enterprises that put into DCT production and it is anticipated to be the mainstream in the future.



At present, there are more than 20 enterprises engaged in the production of automatic transmission. According to the data on capacity built or under construction of these enterprises, China’s production capacity of automatic transmissions will reach 7.75 million units in 2015, covering AT (2.63 million units, 33.9%), DCT (43.9%), CVT (17.0%) and AMT (5.2%).



In the AT field, Shanghai GM-Dongyue Motors Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd and AW Tianjin Automobile Parts Co., Ltd. are equipped with large capacity, of which, Shanghai GM-Dongyue Motors, with a production capacity of 600,000 units, mainly supports GM vehicle models; Geely has established automatic transmission production bases in Xiangtan (Hunan Province) and Jining (Shandong Province) successively since 2009, coupled with the acquisition on the Australian DSI Automatic Transmission Company, thus producing AT capacity of 410,000 units.



In the DCT field, Volkswagen Automatic Transmission boasts the largest capacity, roughly 700,000 units in 2012. In H2 2012, Volkswagen built two automatic transmission production bases in Tianjin and Dalian for the DCT production, which plan to be commissioned in 2014, by then, Volkswagen’s DCT transmission capacity in China will soar to 1.45 million units, towering over its counterparts.



China Automotive Transmission Industry Report, 2012-2015 mainly covers the followings:



Overall market size, imports & exports of transmission and prediction of market size during 2012-2015;

Development and prospect of automatic transmission, involving key companies, R&D, and progress in R&D of four major types of automatic transmissions, etc.;

Market size & forecast, major automatic transmission manufacturers, capacity, supporting relations, etc. of passenger car transmission;

Market size & forecast, capacity, market structure, etc. of commercial vehicle transmission;

Development of Chinese-owned companies and joint ventures, mainly covering product type, product sales, capacity, etc..



