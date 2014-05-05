China Automotive Transmission Industry Report Latest Research Report Vailable at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- China Automotive Transmission Industry Report, 2013-2016



After experiencing the slow growth in 2011 and 2012, the Chinese automobile market achieved accelerated growth in 2013, followed by an increase in transmission market size, which exceeded 21 million units in the same year, showing a year-on-year growth rate of over 10%. It is expected that in the upcoming three years, the transmission market size will witness a decelerated growth rate of less than 10%, and it will be roughly 28 million units in 2016.



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In the manual transmission sector, domestic manufacturers occupy an important place. Chongqing Tsingshan Industrial, Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Company, Zhejiang Wanliyang Transmission Co., Ltd., etc. boast relatively large market share, with annual production capacity of 1 million units to 2 million units.



Foreign companies play the leading role in the field of automatic transmission. The world’s major transmission companies such as Aisin JATCO, GETRAG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BorgWarner have realized local production through the establishment of production bases in China, while maintaining a stable supply relationship with OEMs. Automatic transmissions produced by Chinese manufacturers are primarily for internal use, for instance, Geely’s continuously variable transmission (CVT) and automated manual transmission (AMT) as well as Chery Automobile’s CVT are provided to support the Group’s car models.



Table of Content



1. Overview of Automotive Transmission Industry

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 Policy Climate



2. Overview of China Automotive Transmission Market

2.1 China Transmission Market

2.1.1 Market Size

2.1.2 Business Model

2.2 Manual Transmission Market

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Key Players

2.3 Import and Export



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3. Development of Automotive Automatic Transmission in China

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Market Size

3.1.2 Market Structure

3.2 R&D

3.2.1 Status Quo

3.2.2 Prospect

3.2.3 Development Route

3.3 Electric Car Transmission

3.4 Torque Converter



4. Overview of China Passenger Car Transmission Market

4.1 Market Size

4.2 Capacity and Ancillary of Automatic Transmission

4.2.1 Capacity

4.2.2 Ancillary

4.3 Development Trend



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5. Overview of China Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Total Market

5.1.2 Heavy Duty Truck Transmission

5.1.3 Medium Duty Truck Transmission

5.1.4 Light Duty Truck Transmission



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