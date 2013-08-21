Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Autos Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

As Chinese wages have continued rising over the years, China's attractiveness as a manufacturing and

export hub, on the back of cheap labour, is diminishing (see 'Rise Of Robots As Industry Moves Up Value

Chain', December 4 2012). Our long-term auto production forecasts take that into account and we see them

growing in line with our auto sales forecasts, mostly to satisfy domestic demand as exports are likely to

enjoy slower growth rates in the coming years.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China's June 2013 vehicle

sales rose 11.2% year-on-year (y-o-y), to 1,754,084 units and sales for the first six months of the year grew

12.3% y-o-y, to 10,782,270 units. Despite the strong H113 performance, we are maintaining our full-year

sales growth forecast of 8.4% as our H213 China economic slowdown view plays out. We expect some

months in the latter half of 2013 to post significantly lower growth rates.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139676/china-autos-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###