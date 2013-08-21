Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Autos Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
As Chinese wages have continued rising over the years, China's attractiveness as a manufacturing and
export hub, on the back of cheap labour, is diminishing (see 'Rise Of Robots As Industry Moves Up Value
Chain', December 4 2012). Our long-term auto production forecasts take that into account and we see them
growing in line with our auto sales forecasts, mostly to satisfy domestic demand as exports are likely to
enjoy slower growth rates in the coming years.
According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China's June 2013 vehicle
sales rose 11.2% year-on-year (y-o-y), to 1,754,084 units and sales for the first six months of the year grew
12.3% y-o-y, to 10,782,270 units. Despite the strong H113 performance, we are maintaining our full-year
sales growth forecast of 8.4% as our H213 China economic slowdown view plays out. We expect some
months in the latter half of 2013 to post significantly lower growth rates.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139676/china-autos-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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