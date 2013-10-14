Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China B2C Online Shopping Industry Report, 2013-2016 market report to its offering

In 2008-2012, Chinese online shopping market size ascended from RMB128.2 billion to RMB1,303.0 billion at the CAGR of 78.6%. In H1 2013, the market valued RMB789.21 billion, up 41.2% year on year. Wherein, the B2C (Business to Customer) market scale hit RMB227.86 billion, accounting for 35.2% of the total online shopping market size.



From the perspective of B2C shopping websites, Tmall (53.68%), Jingdong (17.10%), Suning.com (4.74%), Amazon China (2.72 %) and Yihaodian (2.47%) were the top 5 companies by share in Chinese B2C online shopping market in 2012. Although the competition pattern of the B2C market is bound to evolve over time, the B2C platform Tmall and the proprietary B2C website Jingdong will still occupy the leading positions firmly in the short term; however, the market share of other B2C websites will change with product strategy direction, marketing promotion and customer relationship management.



With the improvements in income and living standards, Chinese online shoppers emphasize the quality of goods more than before. Compared with C2C, B2C offers better credibility and quality assurance for online shoppers. In the future, the Chinese B2C market size will see a higher growth rate than C2C online shopping market, accounting for more shares in the online shopping market.



The report covers the followings:



- Overview of B2C online shopping industry (definition, classification, system platform, cost structure, profit model)



- Chinese online shopping market environments (including number of netizens and online shoppers, features of online shoppers, online shopping logistics industry, and related policies)



- B2C online shopping market (including Chinese online shopping market, B2C online and mobile shopping market, industry financing, competition landscape, etc.)



- Market situation, market size, competition pattern and so forth of B2C online shopping market segments (including apparel, footwear and bag B2C market, digital home appliance B2C market, pharmaceutical cosmetics B2C market, food and gift B2C market, maternal and baby B2C market)



- Operation and development strategy (embracing procurement, price, promotion, market promotion, supply chain management, etc.) of B2C shopping websites (including seven integrated B2C websites, six apparel, footwear and bag B2C websites, five digital home appliance B2C websites, three pharmaceutical cosmetics B2C websites, three food and gift B2C websites and four maternal and baby B2C websites)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143990/china-b2c-online-shopping-industry-report-2013-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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