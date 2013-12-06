China- Based Suntex Sports- Turf Corporation Presents Its Vast Range of Advanced Turfs

Kunshan City, Jiangsu -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Suntex Sports- Turf Corporation is a professional artificial turf producer based in Jiangsu, China. These turfs can be utilised for various applications like landscaping in the garden, sports pitches for tennis, hockey, football, golf, basketball, and leisure places like swimming pool area, roof or office area. So far, more than 100 people are working in this company with 5 different gauge machines, thus allowing the annual production capacity of Suntex to touch 3 million square metres mark. The sophisticated tufting machines of the company can manufacture different artificial turfs ranging between 6mm and 75mm.



Established back in 2002, the company has grown steadily over the years, with the present annual sales amounting to $10 million. Suntex is certified by RoHS, ISO4001, ISO9000, ITF, FIH and FIFA. The markets where Suntex mainly exports its products are Africa, Oceania, Middle East, Eastern Asia, Southeast Asia, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and North America. The company enjoys a competitive advantage because of the diversified products that it offers, quality of product that it manufactures, reasonable price of the listed products, excellent before/ after sales service, and all of its products being environment- friendly.



Sports Artificial Grass is amongst the company’s best- sellers in the foreign market. These artificial sports grass turfs manufactured by this company can be used in pitches for rugby, baseball, football and soccer. These turfs come with a warranty period of 8 years and are offered in colours like bi- tone green, field green and olive green. List of features of these turfs include long life, no skin abrasion, good water permeability, Good UV stability, extensive durability, easy installation and environment- friendly. Golf Putting Green Grass is quite popular with the clients of this company. UV Resistance Fibrillated PE fibre has been used in manufacturing this turf. These turfs last really long with an average being a minimum of 6 years. These are brightly- coloured and can be used for both indoor and outdoor purposes. These turfs can tolerate any weather conditions, with the excellent softness and rebound performance ensuring safety of skin and kneels. These are anti- moldy, anti- corrosive, UV resistant, easy to install and maintain.



Synthetic Grass for Leisure is mainly aimed for households. These turfs are ideal for children and pets besides being virtually maintenance free. Fresh cut appearance and lush natural look are other features of these turfs. These require no watering, no mowing, no weeds, no pesticides, no fertilizing, no herbicides, no aerating or thatching, no fading, etc. Suntex ensures that no matter how unorthodox an idea or request is, one can always expect long warranty, value- for- money and excellent performance from its products.



About Suntex Turf

Suntex-turf.com is the official site of Suntex Sports- Turf Corporation. This company is engaged in the manufacture of artificial turf and other related products for over 10 years. It features numerous products which have been manufactured with the latest technology.



For Media Contact:

Suntex Sports-Turf (Kunshan) Corporation.

Contact Person: Mr.Morris Huang (GM)

Tel: 86-512-57719988

E-mail: morris@suntex88.com

Website: http://www.suntex-turf.com