China Basic Passenger Vehicle Top Industry Review Report, 2014-2017: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Recent Press Release Updates In China Basic Passenger Vehicle Industry Report, 2014-2017: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products And Competitive Landscape



According to China Basic Passenger Vehicle Industry Report, 2014-2017, released by SinoMarketInsight, it is predicted that the production of basic passenger vehicles in China will amount to 17.01 million units by 2017.



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In 2013, the production of basic passenger vehicles in China was 12.1008 million units, up 12.36% from a year earlier. During the period from January to April 2014, the production and sales volume of basic passenger vehicles (cars) totaled 4.1042 million units and 4.1464 million units respectively, a year-on-year increase of 3.76% and 4.88% separately. In 2013, the top 5 auto makers were FAW-Volkswagen, Shanghai Volkswagen, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company, Beijing Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. and Shanghai General Motors Co., Ltd., of which Volkswagen Group occupied 22.35% of the overall market share.



In terms of the levels of basic passenger vehicles, influenced by the adjusted vehicle purchase tax on passenger cars with 1.6L or lower displacement as well as the subsidies for energy-saving vehicles, A-class vehicle has seen a rising market share from 2009 on, from 50% in 2008 to 60%. It is projected that A-class vehicles will continue to take the lead in market share by 2014. However, in the overall passenger vehicle market, the Chinese consumers prefer mid-sized and large vehicles. Therefore, basic passenger vehicles would be squeezed by SUV market.



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China Basic Passenger Vehicle Industry Report, 2014-2017 by SinoMarketInsight involves 6 chapters and 79 charts, including the overview of China’s overall automobile industry, the production and sales and competition pattern of basic passenger vehicles, and major vehicle models sold in market segments. Additionally, the report also introduced the profile and overall production and sales of basic passenger vehicle manufacturers, as well as production and sales, production bases and future development planning of basic passenger vehicles.



Table of Contents



1 Industry’s Macro-Environment Analysis

1.1 Slowdown in China’s Economy

1.2 Drop in the Growth of Fixed Assets Investment

1.3 Significant Slowdown in Growth of Imports and Exports

1.4 Steady Growth of Social Consumption



2. Definition and Classification of Basic Passenger Vehicles

2.1 Definition and Classification

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Classification

2.2 Industry Policy



3 China Passenger Vehicle Market

3.1 Growth Rates for Production and Sales Exceeded 15%

3.2 Exports Dropped but Imports Grew Rapidly

3.2.1 Exports Fell 9% Year-on-Year

3.2.2 Imports Rose over 55% Year-on-Year



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4 Development of Basic Passenger Vehicle Market

4.1 Production

4.1.1 Overall Production

4.1.2 Production by Displacement

4.2 Sales Volume

4.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

4.2.1 Sales Volume by Displacement

4.3 Competition Pattern



5 Production and Sales of Segmented Basic Passenger Vehicles

5.1 Micro-sized Vehicles

5.2 Small-sized Vehicles

5.3 Compact Vehicles

5.4 Mid-sized Vehicles

5.5 Mid-sized and Large Vehicles



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