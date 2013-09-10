China Beer Market Insights 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "China Beer Market Insights 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- A detailed market research report on the China beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the China beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Growth was lower in 2012, although still higher than most Western markets. More brewers are entering the premium beer sector to offset the thinning margins in mainstream and discount beer.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
2012 sales growth was mainly hampered by fiercer competition, rising costs in labor, packaging and raw materials. The lower GDP growth rate this year also had a negative influence on beer consumption.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The China Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the China Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012, plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, and multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices, are also included.
Key Market Issues
China has the world's highest overall consumption, but leading brewers face an uphill struggle to find strong profits.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CHINA CO LTD, HENAN AOKE GROUP, ASAHI, ASIA BREWERY INC, CARLSBERG, CHONGQING BREWERY GROUP, CRSB (CHINA RESOURCES ENTERPRISES/SABMILLER), GINSBER BEER CO LTD, GUANGDONG BREWERY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd)
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