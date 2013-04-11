China Biodegradable Plastics Industry Report 2012 - 2015 and Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Share,Size,Analysis and Forecast 2012-2015 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Under the influence of environmental pollution, severe waste of resources and other factors, biodegradable plastics industry has been a great concern over recent years. Global biodegradable plastics capacity in 2012 exceeded one million tons. However, affected by product performance, exorbitant prices, etc., the actual demand for biodegradable plastics around the world is only 760,000 tons or so, less than 1% of the overall plastics market demand, revealing a huge market space for biodegradable plastics industry.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166016



Currently, starch-based plastics, polylactic acid (PLA) and polybutylene succinate (PBS) plastics as the world’s three major types of biodegradable plastics occupy about 90% of the total capacity. The first developed starch-based biodegradable plastics has the most mature technology, accounting for approximately 41% of the world’s total biodegradable plastics capacity, but inferior to PLA, PBS, PHA and other varieties in performance. Following the advances in technology research and development, PLA, PBS, etc. will usher in a gradually swelling market; it is expected that by 2015 PLA and PBS products will account for a total of 55% of the global biodegradable plastics capacity.



China’s biodegradable plastics industry development under the stimulus of many favorable factors, is also beginning to take shape. In 2012, there have been about a dozen manufacturers with total capacity up to 301,000 tons/a, accompanied by a CAGR of 27.3% in 2009-2012. Kingfa Technology Inc., Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd., etc. have realized 10,000 tons/a-scale biodegradable plastics production, covering PBS series, starch-based biodegradable plastics and PLA series.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-biodegradable-plastics-industry-report-2012-2015



According to information publicized by companies, the production of Chinese biodegradable plastics is expected to hit 650,000 tons/a by 2015. Among them, the newly-built 10,000 tons/a PBS Project of Youth Chemical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group, started construction in 2011, expected to be completed and commissioned in 2013; In September 2012, Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co., Ltd raised funds for new 150,000 tons/a PBS devices and raw materials related devices through non-public offering of stock, with a total construction period of 2.5 years. ?



Related Reports:



China plastics processing equipment manufacturing industry, 2013

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/162174



China plastics processing equipment manufacturing industry, 2013 is valuable for anyone who wants to invest in the plastics processing equipment manufacturing industry, to get Chinese investments; to import into China or export from China, to build factories and take advantage of lower costs in China, to partner with one of the key Chinese corporations, to get market shares as China is boosting its domestic needs; to forecast the future of the world economy as China is leading the way; or to compete in the segment. The report provides the whole set of the industry data, in-depth analysis and detailed insight into the plastics processing equipment manufacturing industry, market drivers, key enterprises and their strategies, as well as technologies and investment status, risks and trends.



Data sources: Governmental statistics organizations, market research (monitoring) centers, industry associations and institutions, import and export statistics organizations, and others.



Bio-Plastics Markets

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158049



In this report NanoMarkets analyzes and quantifies the business opportunities available for Bio plastics in the polymer industry and along with it, discuss their applications. We also discuss the major players in the Bio plastic space and also identify the latest trends in Bio plastics. Apart from sharing the market share region wise, we have highlighted the market share based on the major types of Bio plastics. The focal point is on the following resin chemistries;



Polylactic acid (PLA)

Thermoplastic starch

Bio-polyamides

Poly hydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Cellulose

Bio-polyethylene

Bio-polyethylene terephthalate (PET)



Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrbiz.blogspot.com/