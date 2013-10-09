China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Investor Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) shares over potential securities laws violations by China Biologic Products Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) concerning whether a series of statements by China Biologic Products. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China Biologic Products Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $119.00 million in 2009 to $184.81 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $2.21 million to $45.22 million.



Shares of China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) increased from as low as $6.38 in October 2011 to as high as $27.73 per share in March 2013.



Those who purchased shares of China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com