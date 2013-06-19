China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) was announced concerning whether certain China Biologic Products officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.







The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain China Biologic Products officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



China Biologic Products Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $119.00 million in 2009 to $184.81 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $2.21 million to $45.22 million.



Shares of China Biologic Products Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) increased from as low as $6.38 in October 2011 to as high as $27.73 per share in March 2013.



On June 18, 2013, NASDAQ:CBPO shares closed at $23.37 per share.







