China Biomass Power Generation Market to Grow at 24.5% of Annual CGR by 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Research and Development Trend Forecast of China Biomass Power Generation Market, 2014-2018 primarily carries on analyses of China Biomass Power Generation Industry in the following aspects: market scale, supply and demand situation, regional competitive landscape, current technologies and market segments as well as business performance of major enterprises; meanwhile it makes an analytical prediction about future biomass power generation industry, so as to offer decision-making references for investors.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/research-and-development-trend-forecast-of-china-biomass-power-generation-market-2014-2018-report.html



China enjoys abundant biomass energy resources. Crop straws, following coals, petroleum and natural gases, are the fourth largest resource in China. In accordance with development guideline of building up conservation-minded society, it plans to have installed capacity of biomass power generation reaching to 13 million KW and 65 billion KW/h of generating capacity.



At present, biomass power generation plants have been included in national demonstration projects. China enjoys a very good foundation to develop biomass power generation due to abundant raw materials. Now the annual production capacity of standard coals is 932 million tons, and it is expected that it will increase to 1.171 billion tons by 2030. With the issue of Renewable Energy Law and Trial Measures for Allocation of Renewable Energy Power Generation Price and Cost, biomass power generation, especially straw power generation has received much attention.



Currently China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), China Oil and Food Import and Export Corporation (COFCO) and other large-scale state-owned enterprises have invested in building up plants in many provinces where are equipped with abundant biomass resources. National Bio Energy has nearly 40 biomass power generation projects which have put into operation and under construction, covering Shandong, Jiangsu, Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and other provinces and autonomous regions with 1 million KW of installed gross capacity, and there are ten sets of 30MW units and seven sets of 12MW units putting into operation and seven sets of 12MW units are under construction.



Browse More Reports related to Power: http://www.researchmoz.us/power-market-reports-26.html



From 2007 to 2013, China’s installed power-generating capacity was increasing by years, from 2.2 million KW in 2007 to 9.2 million KW in 2013, with annual compound growth rate up to 26.9%.



Research team predicts that with much attention paid to clean energy and participation of large-scale state-owned enterprises in China, biomass power generation industry will have a broad market prospect. Installed capacity of biomass power generation in China will reach 11.75 million KW in 2014 and 28.20 million KW by 2018, with about 24.5% of annual compound growth rate.



Related Reports:-



In-Depth Evaluation and Development Forecast of Wind Power Generation Market in China, 2014 - 2018



In 2013, the installed capacity of global wind power reached 318.137GW. And the top five of the installed capacity in the world in sequence are China, America, Germany, Spain and India. In the past five years (from 2009 to 2013), the size of global wind power generation market has expanded by nearly 200GW. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/in-depth-evaluation-and-development-forecast-of-wind-power-generation-market-in-china-2014-2018-report.html



Green Energy (Solar PV, Wind energy, Hydroelectric power, Bio-fuels, Geothermal energy) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



The report offers market data and insights including the size and growth of different green energy types. The report provides a thorough analysis of the prevailing market state and emerging industry trends. It offers a comprehensive coverage of the underlying technological, environmental, economic and social issues affecting the green energy business. The study includes market data and forecasts based on in-depth analysis of the global green energy market. The report aims to identify various factors that drive and restrain growth of the green energy market. Browse Full Report with tOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/green-energy-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://marketingresearchreport.wordpress.com/