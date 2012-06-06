China-Biotics Inc. (PINK:CHBT) Investor Files New Lawsuit over Alleged Misleading Statements

A lawsuit was filed for certain investors in China-Biotics Inc. (PINK:CHBT) over alleged securities laws violations. Deadline: July 25, 2012. China-Biotics Inc. investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.
San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- An investor in shares of China-Biotics Inc. (PINK:CHBT) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against China-Biotics, Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain financial statements.
According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that between February 9, 2011 and July 1, 2011, Defendants allegedly knew, or recklessly disregarded, that China-Biotics, Inc fabricated a false sales contract, a false bank website; and a false bank advice in furtherance of its scheme to fraudulently create the appearance of having achieved a 50% growth in 2011 revenue.
China-Biotics Inc. (PINK:CHBT) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $30.61million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2007 to $81.36million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2010.
However its Net Income fell from $19.87million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2009 to $15.65million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2010.
The plaintiff says that as a result of the dissemination of the materially allegedly false and misleading information and failure to disclose material facts, the market price of China-Biotics common stock was artificially inflated between February 9, 2011 and July 1, 2011.
Shares of China-Biotics Inc. (PINK:CHBT) traded in August 2011 at $3.51 but lost significantly value and traded in September 2011 as low as $0.48 per share.
Recently China-Biotics Inc. (PINK:CHBT) closed as low as $0.75 per share.
