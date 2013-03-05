China Building Decoration Industry 12th Five-Year Plan Report New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- With the aggressive development of economy, China’s pace towards urbanization over the years has been accelerated, a large number of new houses and public facilities have provided huge space for the development of building decoration industry. In 2006-2010, China’s urbanization rate rose from 42.99% to 49.68%, with an average annual increase of 1.34 percentage points, which stimulated construction demand of 800 million square meters, and total output value of building decoration industry went up from RMB1.4 trillion to RMB2.1 trillion, with an AAGR of 10.7%. In order to promote healthy and rapid development of the industry, China Building Decoration Association introduced the China Building Decoration Industry 12th Five-Year Plan in June 2011.



The Plan makes a review of the industry development over the past five years in all aspects of environment, enterprises, influencing factors and existing problems; meanwhile, based on the current economic situation as well as prospects for urbanization propulsion process, combined with the industry development status, it formulates clear goals for the building decoration industry and specific measures to achieve them. In addition, the Plan elaborates the development status and future development objectives for building decoration industry segments i.e. public building decoration, housing, residential decoration and curtain wall engineering.



It is expected that in the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-2015), China’s urbanization ratio will see annual growth of nearly one percentage point, and about 13 million agricultural population will transform into urban population, thus directly stimulating construction demand of over 600 million square meters. Then, China’s industrial restructuring, improvement of industrialization level and development of emerging industries require more advanced production environment, and will also generate enormous demand for industrial building decoration. Furthermore, the Emission Reduction Reconstruction Project for the existing 40-billion-m2 high energy-consuming buildings will shape a new professional engineering market, even an ever-growing huge market for the future building decoration industry. Engineering output value, according to forecasts, will reach RMB3.8 trillion in 2015, an increase of RMB1.7 trillion over 2010, with an overall growth rate of 81% and an average annual growth rate of 12.3% or so.



