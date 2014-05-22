China Bus Industry Report, 2014-2017 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2017 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- According to China Bus Industry Report, 2014-2017 releasedby SinoMarketInsight, it is predicted that by 2017 the total sales volume of buses in China will exceed 690,000 units, and that in the upcoming several years, the sales volume of buses in China will present an AAGR of 9% or so.



In 2013, large, medium-sized and light buses sold in China totaled477,000 units, up 12.1% from 2012. In terms of sales volume, Brilliance Jinbei Automobile sold 104,000 buses in 2013, holding 21.8% of the national total and ranking the first, followed by Kinglong Motor Group, JMC, Yutong Bus and Nanjing Automobile. In Q1 2014, the sales volume of buses in China amounted to 112,978 units, rising 13.6%compared with the same period of 2013.



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In point of products, the large busessold in Chinatotaled 79,067 units in 2013, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%. However, the steady demand from long-distance passenger transportation market and rapid growth in demand from new energy bus market contributed largely to the continued growth of large bus market in 2013. In Q1 2014, the demand from long-distance passenger transportation marketshrank, with the sales volume of large buses dropping 5.0% year-on-year.



In 2013, the sales volume of medium-sized buses reached 68,713 units, down 2.1% from 2012. And the downsizing of school buses and the reduced demand from passenger transportation market in rural and urban areas mainly led to the decline in sales volume of medium-sized buses.



In 2013, light bus market outperformed most other bus markets and the sales volume maintained a fairly rapid growth rate, with the sales volume for 2013 hitting 329,315 units, up 17.5% from 2012. Between 2008 and 2013, the sales volume of light buses showed a CAGR of 17.7%, better than overall bus market performance over the same period. In terms of competition pattern of light bus market, Brilliance Jinbei Automobile ranked first in sales volume, with 2013’s sales volume reaching 103,800 units, up 11.9% from a year ago and accounting for 31.5% of the national total sales of light buses,38,500 units more than that of JMC as the second, which brought an obviousmarket advantage.



China Bus Industry Report, 2014-2017 by SinoMarketInsight involves 6 chapters and 129 charts, including the overview of China’s overall automobile industry, bus industry policies, the market size, competition pattern and future development trend of bus market and market segments. Additionally, the report has introduced the profile, production and sales, main products and supporting manufacturers of 15 major domestic vehicle manufacturers such as Yutong Bus, Kinglong Motor Group,Zhongtong Bus and Jinbei Automotive Company.



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