China Capacity Industry Report 2012-2016 - China Capacity Industry Market : Share,Size and Forecast 2012 - 2016

Along with the evolution of electronic information industry and popularization of household appliances, the capacitor, as one of the three passive electronic components (resistor, capacitor and inductor), has witnessed unprecedented development. China has grown into a big capacitor producer worldwide, and its total output climbed up from 477.4 billion units in 2008 to roughly 555.4 billion units in 2011, with a CAGR of 5.2%. The figure is expected to reach 571.5 billion units in 2012.



According to the 12th Five-Year Plan Period (2011-2015) of capacitor industry, the development priorities mainly involve capacitor for new energies, power type inverter capacitor, power type frequency conversion capacitor and capacitor for automotive electronics. The emerging industries such as energy saving and environmental protection, information technology, new energies, new materials and new energy vehicle bring new opportunities for the development of capacitor.



According to China Air Compressor Industry Report, 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight, the market scale of air compressor in China is expected to reach RMB20.3 billion by 2016, with AAGR during 2012-2016 hitting 7.2%.



Along with the continuous enlargement of economic scale in China and continuous growth of demand on variety and quantity of air compressors, the air compressor manufacturing industry has risen sharply in China. According to the statistics of China General Machinery Industry Association Compressor Sub-Association, the output value of compressor rose by 16.3% to RMB14.454 billion in 2011. It is predicted that the figure will reach RMB15.321 billion in 2012, with a growth rate of 6% or so.



Chinas gear output reached 1.90 million tons in 2012, with a year-on-year growth rate of 36.6%. The output is expected to hit 3.02 million tons in 2015. Chinese gear industry lags behind foreign countries in gear standards, fundamental R&D, product performance and otherwise, and it still needs to import large quantities of high-end gears.



Gears are applied widely, and the types vary greatly. Different manufacturers lay emphasis on their specialties. For example, Shaanxi Fast is engaged in heavy-duty automotive transmissions; NGCs major products are wind power, building materials and metallurgy mechanical gears; the main products of Chongqing Gearbox & Machinery involve wind power, building materials, and high-power marine gearboxes; Dalian Heavy Industry specializes in wind power gearboxes; Zhejiang Wanliyang Transmission and Chongqing Tsingshan Industrial focus on automotive transmissions.



