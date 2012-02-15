Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Car Electric Window Regulator Industry Report, 2011 market report to its offering



"In China, electric window regulator was first applied in 1991, mounted on Santana cars developed by Shanghai Volkswagen. The advancement and maturity of technologies, combined with people’s rising requirements on comfort enable electric window regulator to find wide application in China. In 2011, more than 85% of passenger cars and around 70% of commercial vehicles in China were equipped with electric window regulators.



- It is in the report that covers the followings:

- Equipment ratio of electric window regulator and development trend in China;

- Demand for electric window regulator and development trend in China;

- Import & export of China’s car window regulator;

- Equipment ratio of cross-arm, cable and flexible axle electric window regulators in China and their market sizes;

- Marketing channels of China’s electric window regulators and their gross margins;



Domestic and foreign-funded manufacturers of electric window regulator in China, including operation, output and sales volume of window regulators, market share and supporting automakers, etc.



In 2011, the demand for window regulators in China approximated 67 million, of which electric window regulators accounted for more than 80%. Driven by the vehicle market, the demand for electric window regulator in China will grow at over 9% in the next few years and is expected to rise to 80 million in 2015.



Fueled by the market demand, the world’s large window regulator manufacturers including Brose, Magna Closures, Bosch and Aisin set up window regulator production bases in China. Brose, the world’s biggest window regulator producer, has 4 production bases in China. The sales of Brose in China amounted to EUR480 million in 2010, up 70.2% YoY, and are estimated to hit EUR580 million in China in 2011.



Meanwhile, China’s domestic producers such as Shanghai SIIC Transportation Electric Co., Ltd., Brose Changchun Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. and Shenyang Jinbei Kwan Jin Auto Parts Co., Ltd. also enjoy rapid development. For instance, Shanghai SIIC Transportation Electric sold 4.4267 million car window regulators in 2010, up 1.2292 million compared with that in 2009, with a growth rate of 38.4%. Brose Changchun Automotive Systems sold 2.057 million window regulators in 2010, an increase of 49.2% year on year.



