China Car Navigation Industry Report, 2011 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- "Car navigation equipment mainly include two categories: In-Dash navigation and Portable Navigation Device (PND).



In OEM market, In-Dash navigation devices play main roles. In December 2011, ResearchInChina investigated 3,698 models of passenger cars on sale in the Chinese market and found that 1,041 models (accounting for 28.2%, up 6.7 percentage points from 2010) were equipped with In-Dash navigation devices (as standard configuration).



In 2011, among all cars on sale in China, 42.7% of European cars were equipped with In-Dash navigation devices (as standard configuration), up 6.4 percentage points from 2010; the proportions of South Korean cars and Chinese cars with In-Dash navigation devices (as standard configuration) saw the highest growth rates, and increased by 10.5 percentage points and 8.7 percentage points respectively.





Compared with 2010, the proportion of automobiles (at the unit price of less than RMB500,000) equipped with In-Dash navigation devices (as standard configuration) in China in 2011 was higher, particularly 20.4% of the automobiles tagged with the unit price of RMB100,000-200,000 were installed with In-Dash navigation devices instead of 11.9% in 2010. This shows that In-Dash navigation has become one of the important indicators in the configuration of middle and low-end automobiles.



This report analyzes:



Sales volume of global and Chinese automotive In-Dash navigation devices;



Global and Chinese PND sales volume;



Development of navigation electronic maps and major manufacturers in China;



Proportion of automobiles equipped with In-Dash navigation devices (as standard configuration) in China by type and their prices



Major sales channels of automotive navigation devices in China;



Operation and navigation business of foreign-funded, Taiwan-funded and mainland Chinese automotive navigation companies;



Major global and Chinese GPS chip manufacturers and their development.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/58964/china-car-navigation-industry-report-2011.html