China Car Navigation Industry Report, 2012-2013 New Report

In 2012, 3,852 models of passenger cars under 104 brands were on sale in the Chinese market, including 1,210 models equipped with navigation systems before launch, with the installation ratio of 31.41%, higher than the proportion in the previous two years (only 19.58% and 26.05% in 2010 and 2011 respectively).



Compared with the previous two years, the installation proportion of car navigation systems in various models has been rising, especially mini cars saw a breakthrough with the installation ratio of 8.23%, while the ratio was 0 in 2010. In addition, the installation ratio of small cars, compact cars, mid-sized cars, MPV and SUV has ascended by varying degrees.



In 2012, Chinese In-dash navigation market size reached 4.25 million units, with a year-on-year increase of about 8%. The PND market maintains the downward trend. In the future, with the rising installation ratio of In-dash navigation and the growing prevalence of smart phones, the PND market will further shrink.



In 2013, China started to promote BDS in large scale and BDS has been used in civil fields. Ministry of Transport of the People’s Repbulic of China requires 80% or more of large-sized buses, tourism coaches and dangerous goods transport vehicles in nine demostration provincies and municipalities including Jiangsu, Anhui, Hebei, Shaanxi, Shandong, Hunan, Ningxia, Guizhou and Tianjin should be installed with BDS terminals before the end of March 2013. The demand for BDS terminals is expected to be 80,000 sets. With the expanding application scope of BDS, more and more car navigation manufacturers will commit to the research on BDS automotive terminals.



As one of the leading satellite navigation service providers, BDStar focuses on such businesses as satellite navigation and location information. With the civil application of BDS, BDStar has accelerated the expansion in the field of automotive electronics in recent years. Currently, BDStar has established production bases in Jiangsu, Shenzhen and Chongqing; at the same time, it has been perfecting the dealer network. It has conducted mass production of In-dash automotive and portable navigation terminals, with the annual capacity of over 100,000 sets. Along with the rising demand for BDS automotive terminals, BDStar will be the first beneficiary.



The traditional automotive navigation products of Huizhou Foryou Group, as one of the leading automotive navigation producers in China, are mainly based on GPS. With the application and development of BDS, the company has increased investments in R & D of Beidou products; besides, it has cooperated with OLinkStar to develop low-cost automotive GPS / Beidou dual-mode navigation systems. In February 2012, the company released an automotive GPS/Beidou dual-mode navigation system product.



