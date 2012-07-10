China Car Rearview Mirror Market Report, 2011 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- As an important auto part, rearview mirror can be generally divided into exterior rearview mirror, interior rearview mirror and underside rearview mirror. In recent years, along with consumers’ raised requirements on driving safety and comfortableness, new functions such as electrical control and anti-glare feature are increasingly popular in rearview mirror products. In 2011, the installation rate of electrical control exterior rearview mirror in Chinese passenger car market hit 78.63%, and that of automatic anti-glare interior and exterior rearview mirror reached 11.25% and 1.74%, respectively. In particular, their utilization rate in medium and high-end cars has come close to the global average level.



Unlike the automotive industry, Chinese government exercises a relatively loose policy on access to auto part industry for foreign companies, which gives rise to powerful foreign-funded enterprises and joint ventures and less competitive domestic brands in Chinese rearview mirror market. In 2010, among China’s Top 10 rearview mirror enterprises, four were foreign-invested and joint ventures whose sales volume together accounted for 35.05% of domestic rearview mirror market.



This report analyzes the demand for rearview mirror from OEM market, focuses on the major matching functions, the upstream product supply and the market competition structure of current domestic rearview mirror, and studies 6 main foreign rearview mirror companies and 8 key Chinese counterparts.



Magna Donnelly, a subsidiary of Magna as one of the three largest auto part suppliers around the globe, is one of the world’s key rearview mirror manufacturers and has 27 manufacturing plants and production bases in the world, with three production bases located in Shanghai, Shunde of Guangzhou, and Changchun of Jilin. Presently, Magna Donnelly provides supporting rearview mirrors for automakers like FAW-Volkswagen, Shanghai Volkswagen, Shanghai GM, Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile, Tianjin Toyota, Chang’an Ford, Guangzhou Fengshen and Shenyang Zhonghua. In 2010, the sales volume of rearview mirrors produced in Shanghai and Shunde production bases totaled 8.97 million.



FLABEG Automotive Mirrors (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is a wholly-invested enterprise of German FLABEG Group in China, as well as the largest manufacturer of automotive rearview mirrors in China. The company’s products are mainly for exports, with export volume accounting for more than 90% of the total output. The products are exported to Europe, South America, Australia, Japan and South Asia. In 2010, the sales volume of the company’s rearview mirrors amounted to 12.71 million.



Shanghai Ganxiang Automobile Mirror Industry Co., Ltd. is China’s largest automotive rearview mirror producer, one of the first batch of export-oriented enterprises approved by Ministry of Commerce, and also the company participating in drafting National Standards for Automotive Rearview Mirror GB15084 and Industry Standards for Automotive Rearview Mirror QC / T 531. Currently, the company provides supporting rearview mirrors for over 10 models of domestic passenger cars and commercial vehicles of FAW-Volkswagen, Shanghai Volkswagen and FAW Jiefang.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/62811/china-car-rearview-mirror-market-report-2011.html