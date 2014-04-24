China Carbon Fiber Industry, 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- With the introduction of related supportive policies by Chinese government, carbon fiber industry has entered the fast lane of development. In 2013, there were over 30 enterprises engaged in the research and production of carbon fibers with 8542 tons of production capacity. But affected by foreign enterprises deliberately reduced prices and China’s enterprises did not have a clear business position, the capacity utilization rate in carbon fiber industry was so low in China that it only reached about 35%, the output of carbon fiber was only 3000 tons in 2013.



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China’s carbon fiber enterprises generally are small scale ones, and only three enterprises have more than thousand tons of production capacity. Currently as for the production capacity, ZhongFu ShenYing Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd., Hengshen Co., Ltd. and Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Co., Ltd. reach 6650 tons of production capacity in total, accounting for about 78% of existing production capacity in China, so market concentration ratio is relatively high.



In 2013, the output of carbon fiber in China was around 3000 tons, 128 tons were for export and 2007 tons are imported from other countries, therefore the apparent consumption volume of carbon fiber was about 4869 tons. There are gaps between Chinese enterprises and international enterprises in terms of carbon fiber technological level, China’s carbon fiber products mainly are low-end products. From the perspective of downstream application field, about 57% of carbon fiber products are used in sports and leisure fields, 36% is used in industrial field and only 7% is used in aerospace field, such a consumption structure shows huge gaps with international level.



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Carbon fibers are not only applied in traditional aerospace and military industry, but also used in new textile manufacturing machines, carbon fiber composite core cables, oilfield drilling, wind turbine blades, nuclear power, medical apparatus and instruments, automobile components, building reinforced materials and cultural and sports goods. Due to huge market demand in China, domestic carbon fiber enterprises are expanding their production capacity, and also new enterprises are preparing to enter this industry. It is predicted that the production capacity of carbon fiber in China will reach 54000 tons in 2018.



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