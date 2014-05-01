China Cardboard Display Factory Brings Floor Display Racks & Recycle Corrugated Packing Boxes for Complete Range of Display & Storage Solutions

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Most businesses today want to maintain a creative and out-of-box approach when it comes to display their products before the consumer. The idea is to draw the consumer’s attention and encourage them to check the product details and learn more about the benefits and advantages that a product can offer to them. Keeping this fact in concern, the leading China cardboard display factory, Ya Cai Display Limited comes with a wide array of display and storage products to help meet the requirements of the modern businesses.



They have a wide variety of displays, such as floor displays, POP displays, Countertop displays etc. that could be used to display different types of products. These displays can be used in various places such as offices, exhibitions, waiting lounges, conference venues and others. Attractively designed with several functional features, the displays can help a company or a brand to get the desired consumer attention. They have recently introduced a new floor display rack design that can allow display of a number of products in a relatively small space. Moreover, these racks are made of durable materials and can be used for a longer period of time. The design allows easy handling and installation of racks for showcasing different types of products.



According to the company spokesperson, they focus more on providing solutions that can offer functional advantages and which can be used for a longer period of time. According to him, one can always rely on their recycle corrugated packing box designs for easy storage and transfer of products from one place to another. These boxes are made of corrugated paper and thus are sturdy for carrying and keeping products. Besides, these can also serve the purpose of a countertop box for displaying several types of products.



One can glimpse through a wide variety of display and storage solutions available on their website http://www.pos-plv.com/



About Ya Cai Display Limited

Ya Cai Display Limited manufactures all sorts of POP displays and POS displays at its innovative factory in ShenZhen, China. They supply their products all over the world. They endeavor to supply display and storage solutions that feature great quality and excellent designs. A team of skilled technicians delivers best products using their professional techniques and the designing efficiency.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 86 0755 29728501

Email: info@popyacai.com

Website: http://www.pos-plv.com