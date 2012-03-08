The ChinaCare Group Terminates Its Management Contract With Bosheng Group

Beijing, Chaoyang District -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2012 -- David Wood, Senior Partner of the ChinaCare Group, announced today that the organization had ended its contract with the Bosheng Group for management of Harmonicare Hospital in Beijing.



“Given the new strategic direction undertaken by the Bosheng Group, we believe that it is best for the ChinaCare Group to no longer be responsible for the day-to-day management of the hospital,” said David Wood.



Under the terms of the contract, Mr. Wood had served as chief executive officer of the facility. He will now return to the ChinaCare Group as Senior Partner.



The ChinaCareGroup has been in existence since 2003 providing consulting, development and management services to the healthcare marketplace in China and Southeast Asia.