China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares over potential securities laws violations by China Ceramics Co and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) concerning whether a series of statements by China Ceramics Co Ltd regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China Ceramics Co Ltd reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.49 billion in 2011 to over $1.44 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income fell from $294.44 million to $243.83 million.



Shares of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) grew from $1.53 per share in November 2012 to as high as $3.95 per share in October 2013.



On May 1, 2014, NASDAQ announced that trading in China Ceramics was halted that day for “additional information requested” from the Company.



Those who purchased shares of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com