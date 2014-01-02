China Chain Catering Industry Analysis 2013 and 2016 Market Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Against unfavorable factors such as slowdown in growth rates for domestic and overseas economies, in-depth implementation of a series of regulations like “Eight Requirements” and “Six Bans” issued by the Central Government, H7N9’s bird flu as well as ever-growing food safety issue, China catering industry encountered grave pressure, with the revenue in 2012 increasing by 13.6% year-on-year to RMB2.3448 trillion, touching the bottom in industrial growth rate since 1991. Likewise, the revenue of chain catering enterprises above designated size posted RMB128.3 billion, up 14.6% year-on-year.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/china-chain-catering-industry-report-2013-2016-report.html



Since 2013, Chinese catering firms have witnessed a contraction in terms of profit cut. From January to November, the revenue in the industry grew only by 9.0% year-on-year to RMB2.2913 trillion.



Under the influence of opposing extravagance and waste launched by the central government, a great many of catering enterprises saw great loss since many officials were no longer allowed to have lavish public banquets, which contributes in a large part to the drop in revenue of the high-end catering sector. Furthermore, the net income of major listed industrial players witnessed a drop in the main. A case in point was Xiangeqing, which posted a year-on-year drop of 375.4% when it comes to the net income in the first three quarters of 2013.



A series of adverse situations such as ever-growing operation cost, declining profit and massive change in demand forces industrial players to seek for breakthroughs by means of transformation. For example, they glue their eye on family feast, gathering, wedding banquet and other popular markets. Besides, they present low-priced dishes and drinks to attract consumers.



Browse Other Published Reports By Research In China at http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/research-in-china-67.html



Take Xiangeqing as an example, it took over 90% stake of Shanghai Qiding Food Development Co., Ltd. in April 2012, and embarked on “students’ meal” field; in July, it purchased 100% stake of LongDeHua Restaurant Management to made inroads into group meal catering service market; in August, it merged 90% stake of Beijing WeiZhiDu Catering Management to set foot in fast food business.



In June, 2012, Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings Limited (XNG) unveiled the third mid-range oriented brand- Dining Room; in Oct.2012, QUANJUDE joined the rank to invest in a group meal enterprise “Beijing Quanjude Mayerton Restaurant Management Co., Ltd; in May 2013, Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited opened PappaRich, the first of its kind in Shanghai.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Overview of China Chain Catering Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification



2. Development Environment of China Chain Catering Industry

2.1 Policy Environment

2.2 Economic Environment

2.3 Social Environment



3. China Catering Industry Development

3.1 Industry Revenue

3.2 Industry Structure

3.3 Development Features

3.4 Operation Analysis of Top 100 Enterprises



4. China Chain Catering Industry Development

4.1 Operation Data for Whole Industry

4.2 Operation Data for Industry Segments

4.2.1 Dinner

4.2.2 Fast Food

4.2.3 Beverage & Cold Drink

4.3 Enterprises’ Profitability

4.4 Enterprises Analysis in Industry Segments

4.4.1 Western Fast Food

4.4.2 Chinese Fast Food

4.4.3 Hot Pot

4.4.4 Chinese Dinner



Related Report -



Global Airline Catering Market: Opportunities and Challenges



View Full Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-airline-catering-market-opportunities-and-challenges-report.html



Airline catering market which is a sub segment of transport catering industry is largely dependent on developments in aviation industry. Growth in airline passengers over the past few years has positively impacted the airline catering business. However revenues declined steeply in the year 2009 due to global economic slowdown and hike in fuel costs. This trend accelerated due to the growth of low-cost carriers (LCCs) on account of which many network airlines dropped in-flight catering on short and mid-range flights. Complimentary meals have largely disappeared within Europe. Advantages on cutting down catering services include cost reduction; less weight and better fuel consumption.



Most of the airlines have started using third-party caterers to achieve quality and affordability. In the US most of the airlines run an outsourced model and there lies a huge potential in Asia and Middle East where the market is still operated and owned by carriers.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/