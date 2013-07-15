Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Coal Tar Industry Report, 2012-2015 market report to its offering

In 2012, China's economy slowed down, iron and steel companies restricted production due to losses, coke prices kept falling, and the coking industry was sluggish. Overall, the coking industry was confronted with the oversupply. In the same year, China produced 18 million tons of coal tar, and its apparent consumption approximated 16 million tons.



72% of Chinas coal tar capacity is distributed in North China (43%) and East China (29%). As a major coal producing province, Shanxis coal tar output accounts for 24.8% of the national total, ranking first in China; Hebei contributes 16.5%, ranking second; and Henan shares 7.5%, being the third.



In China, coal tar is mainly consumed in deep processing and carbon black. Meanwhile, a small amount of coal tar is exported or used to produce gasoline and diesel through high-pressure hydrogenation. In 2012, the total designed processing capacity of the coal tar deep-processing industry reached 17 million tons, and the actual processing capacity hit 13 million tons. In the same year, China produced 3.7 million tons of carbon black and consumed about 6.8 million tons of coal tar, equivalent to 38% of the actual coal tar output.



As for export, the domestic coal tar capacity has been expanding in recent years. However, as China controls the export of coal tar and other resources as well as Chinas demand grows rapidly, the coal tar export volume has showed a downward trend, only arriving at 52,500 tons in 2012.



Shanxi Coking invested RMB49.3526 million in expanding or transforming CDQ, methanol and alkene projects in 2012. The company plans to invest RMB62.7 billion in developing the capacity by the end of 2015: 15 million tons / a coke, 1.8 million t/a methanol, 600,000 t/a alkene (300,000 t/a polyethylene and 300,000 t/a polypropylene), 20,000 t/a ultra-high-power graphite electrodes, 100,000 t/a coal needle coke, 80,000 t/a carbon black, 600,000 t/a coal tar and 150,000 t/a crude benzene.



Baosteel Chemical is China's largest and most competitive coal tar processing enterprise, with the annual coal tar capacity of 750,000 tons, coke oven gas 3.1 billion cubic meters, crude benzene 250,000 tons and carbon black 150,000 tons.



The report falls into 7 chapters, analyzes the development environments of China coal tar industry in details, makes in-depth study on Chinas coal tar supply and demand, upstream and downstream sectors, as well as the status quo in Shanxi, Hebei and other key regions. It introduces the operation of 10 Chinese coking companies, and predicts the future development trends of Chinese coal tar industry.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/117561/china-coal-tar-industry-report-2012-2015.html