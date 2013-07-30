Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report, 2013 market report to its offering

The 12th Five-Year Planning concerning cold chain logistics was issued in 2011 following the release of Farm Produce Cold Chain Logistics Development Planning by National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in 2010. Thanks to these plannings, China cold chain logistics industry has seen exceedingly rapid development in recent years.



In 2012-2013, the development of cold chain logistics industry features:



1. Driven by preferential policies and soaring market demand, Chinas demand for refrigerated vehicles saw an upward mobility year by year, with the output of heat preservation vehicles growing by 10% in 2005-2010 up to 13.8% in 2011-2012. In 2012, the heat preservation vehicle output in China hit 7,063. In particular, major heat preservation vehicle producers including FOTON, ZHENJIANG SPEED AUTOMOBILE CO., and CIMC all enjoyed the market share of at least 10%.



2. The cold storage presents unreasonable structure despite constant rapid progress. As of late 2012, the statistics showed that the gross volume of cold storage in China surged by roughly 20% year-on-year to 85.35 million sq meters, of which, congelation cold storage (including ice store)s volume registered 55.02 million cubic meters, refrigerant cold storage (including air-conditioned cold store) 30.15 million cubic meters and ultra-low temperature freezer 180,000 cubic meters. In terms of cold storage construction, the nationwide top three comes to Henan Zhongpin Fresh Food Logistics Co., Ltd., Wuhan Wandun Cold Storage Logistics Co., Ltd. and Shandong Gaishi Agricultural Trade.



By type, the congelation cold storage occupies 60% of the total, while ultra-low temperature freezer accounts for less than 1%. Meanwhile, more than 60% cold storage concentrates in East China but Central and West China.



The report highlights the followings:



Overview of China Cold Chain Logistics Industry: development history, laws and regulations, market scale, status quo and outlook of the industry in major regions and nationwide;

Main application fields of China cold chain logistics industry: vegetables and fruits, dairy products, aquatic products, meat, frozen rice& flour, and bio-pharmaceutical market scale and the demand for cold chain in market segments;

Market scale, status quo, and development trend of refrigerating and heat preservation vehicle in China cold chain logistics industry chain;

Top ten heat preservation vehicle producers including Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd, Zhenjiang Speed Automobile Group Co., Ltd., Zhengzhou Hongyu Special Vehicle Co., Ltd, China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd, Henan Hikuma Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Henan Xinfei Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Kangfei Machine Building Co., Ltd., New-Line Machine & Electricity Equipment, JAC, Dongfeng Holdings; two major refrigerator vendors: Yantai Moon Co., Ltd., Dalian Bingshan Group Refrigeration Equipment; top 10 operators including Henan Zhongpin Fresh Food Logistics Co., Ltd., Wuhan Wandun Cold Storage Logistics Co., Ltd., Shandong Gaishi Agricultural Trade, Jinjiang International Industrial Investment Co., Ltd; 12 cold chain operators of Sinotrans including Shanghai Haibo, Jinjiang International Industrial Investment Co., Ltd, China Railway Tielong Container Logistics ,Shandong Ronkin Group, Sinotrans, Chengdu Silver Plow Low-Temperature Logistics, China Merchants Americold, Shanghai Jiao Rong Cold Chain Logistics Co., Ltd.



