Ecommerce communities are online communities, especially for ecommerce businesses. Community group-buying is fast becoming the last frontier of eCommerce competition in China. China has the highest eCommerce penetration globally. For instance, China's e-commerce market is one of the biggest in the world with a volume of USD 1.94 trillion and is expected to reach about USD 1.5 trillion in 2024.



Market Drivers

- Growth of E-medical Services, The Expansion of Cross-Border e-commerce, and The Development of Online-Offline Transactions

- Rapid Growth of Mobile Telephony and Increased Financing



Influencing Market Trend

- Integrated Digital Ecosystem that Links Social Media, Commerce, and Offline Experiences

- The Popularity of E-commerce Platforms

- Explosion in the Mobile Internet Penetration



Opportunities:

- Growing eCommerce Stores and Growing Lower-Tier Population

- Competition among Different Community Group Purchase Platforms Especially in Second and Third-tier Cities such as Nanchang



Analysis by Type (Traditional, Innovate), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Others), Model (B2C (Business-to-Consumer), B2B (Business-to-Business), C2B (Consumer-to-Business), C2C (Consumer-to-Consumer)), Product (Grocery, Non-Grocery)



The regional analysis of Global China Community E-Commerce Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global China Community E-Commerce market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global China Community E-Commerce market.



