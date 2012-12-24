China Computed Radiography (CR) Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- China CR Market Assessment and Outlook 2012-2015 is one of the five reports in our newly launched Medical Imaging Report Series. For this report, we conducted a comprehensive survey of China's CR market; analyzed the medical imaging market, identified potential opportunities, and provided actionable conclusions and recommendations for all key market players.
China’s recent economic growth and increasing attention on healthcare for its large, older population has created various new opportunities in medical devices markets. In recent years, Chinese hospitals have focused on investing in new, advanced medical imaging equipment. This report examines patterns in the Computed Radiology (CR) equipment market and provides an in-depth analysis of the CR market in China.
The report outlines China’s Computed Radiography (CR) market, including user survey results and analysis, market size and segmentation, market shares, a market forecast, and brief supplier profiles. The report also examines hospital purchasing plans and procedures, total sales of CRs, and CR market shares. This study draws from first-hand interviews and also includes a survey of Chinese hospitals containing more than 100 beds. For this study, a total of 329 in-depth interviews with different market participants (hospitals and suppliers) were conducted.
Key Market Players Included Hospitals:Interviews with hospitals were conducted for overall information on CR use in China and for qualitative information and understanding of the market to support data. Through these interviews, we can acquire a better understanding of usage, purchasing, and future intent to purchase. Suppliers: We focus on the major, active suppliers in the CR market. Most interviews were conducted with leading foreign players who dominate the CR market.
Key Topics Covered
Market size
Development trends
Competitive landscape
Revenue forecasts through 2015
Extensive analysis of CR product revenues by geographical region, hospital grade, and product category
