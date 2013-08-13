Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Condom industry belongs to relative special industries in China. Its market can be divided into two parts. One is government purchase. Chinese government purchases over 1 billion condoms every year, which are used in birth control and venereal disease (VD) protection for free . Although, the number of condoms purchased by Chinese government is huge, the average unit price is extremely low.



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/research-report-on-china-condom-industry-2013-2017-report.html



In 2012, the market scale of condoms was about CNY 7.65 billion in China, increasing by 12.8% YOY. Among that, the share of government purchase declined constantly. The growth rate of sales value is higher than that of sales volume in China condom market, which results from the constant upgrading of China condom market and the continuous increase of the average retail price.



Sexual concept has changed significantly in Chinese modern society, so condoms have developed with new functions like entertainment and health protection from the traditional functions of contraception and VD prevention. Along with the homogenized competition in China condom market, to develop condom products with new functions has become the focus of enterprises.



Currently, special condoms developed for special populations have appeared in China market, such as homosexual condoms, ""female CSW condoms"", etc.



Homosexual condoms refer to condoms designed for gays and lesbians, which are mainly for groups like gays, lesbians, etc. Its major characteristic is super-thick and super-smooth design with special lubricants. CRI predicts that the population of gays accounts for 3% to 5% of the total male population (20 million to 30 million gays), among that the population of sexually active gays is about 5 million to 10 million. Besides, there are still a considerable amount of lesbians in China, so the market potential of homosexual condoms is huge in China.



Find More Reports Related to Personal Care: http://www.researchmoz.us/personal-care-market-reports-132.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://marketing-strategies-topics.blogspot.com/