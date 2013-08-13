Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Condom Industry, 2013-2017 market report to its offering

Condom industry belongs to relative special industries in China. Its market can be divided into two parts. One is government purchase. Chinese government purchases over 1 billion condoms every year, which are used in birth control and venereal disease (VD) protection for free . Although, the number of condoms purchased by Chinese government is huge, the average unit price is extremely low. The other is the commercial market, covering products from low end to high end with yearly growing shares.







In 1974, Chinese government enlisted condoms into contraceptive drugs and tools that are freely provided for people at the reproductive age. From 1985, the government's formal purchase of condoms was gradually conducted. In 2005, Chinese government started condom purchase for preventing AIDS for the first time and distributed 3.05 million condoms to hotels, amusement places and communities for free. It was also the first time that Chinese government purchased condoms with special financial allocation to prevent AIDS. Condoms purchased by Chinese government are distributed to every enterprise, public institutions through the subordinate contraceptives stations. Along with the sharp increase of floating population and the improving personalized requirements on condoms, the importance of this route slightly declined.







In 2012, Chinese government purchased about 1.35 billion condoms for free distribution. Generally speaking, the number of condoms purchased by Chinese government is declining year after year. Although the purchasing price of government is much lower than the average retail price, government purchase is an important marketing goal of some condom manufacturers due to its huge amount and profound influence in promoting brands.







There are over 300 million sexually active men in China and the domestic consumption volume of condoms exceeded 9 billion in 2012. China has always been the net exporter of condoms in recent years with import and export volume of condoms exceeding 4,000 tons in 2012.







According to the research of China Research and Intelligence (CRI), in 2012, the domestic sales volume of condoms was about 9.55 billion in China, increasing by 9.77% YOY. The annual growth rate of domestic condom sales volume in 2011-2012 was lower than that was forecasted by CRI in 2009, which mainly because of the declining volume of government purchase and the lack of influential new products in China condom market. Therefore, the growth rate can increase steadily instead of booming.







In 2012, the market scale of condoms was about CNY 7.65 billion in China, increasing by 12.8% YOY. Among that, the share of government purchase declined constantly. The growth rate of sales value is higher than that of sales volume in China condom market, which results from the constant upgrading of China condom market and the continuous increase of the average retail price.







Sexual concept has changed significantly in Chinese modern society, so condoms have developed with new functions like entertainment and health protection from the traditional functions of contraception and VD prevention. Along with the homogenized competition in China condom market, to develop condom products with new functions has become the focus of enterprises.







Currently, special condoms developed for special populations have appeared in China market, such as homosexual condoms, "female CSW condoms", etc.







Homosexual condoms refer to condoms designed for gays and lesbians, which are mainly for groups like gays, lesbians, etc. Its major characteristic is super-thick and super-smooth design with special lubricants. CRI predicts that the population of gays accounts for 3% to 5% of the total male population (20 million to 30 million gays), among that the population of sexually active gays is about 5 million to 10 million. Besides, there are still a considerable amount of lesbians in China, so the market potential of homosexual condoms is huge in China.







Female CSW condoms are specially designed for female commercial sex workers. Along with the rapid growth of Chinese economy and the increase of floating population, the number of female sex workers has reached 6 million to 10 million in China, with annual sex trade times exceeding 2 billion. Therefore, some enterprises released condoms with low prices and reliable performance for such market.







Along with the constant improvement of Chinese economy, the increase of floating population and the declining fertility rate caused by one-child policies and the rising status of women in China, CRI predicts that the demand for condoms in fields like contraception and VD prevention will keep increasing constantly. CRI predicts that the CAGR of annual condom demand will reach over 8% and that of market scale will reach over 10% in China in 2013-2017. For global condom manufacturing enterprises and brand enterprises, there are great commercial opportunities in China market.







China Research and Intelligence focuses on China condom industry and persistently observes many aspects of condom industry including manufacturing, marketing, import & export, consumer behaviors and so on. CRI has acquired rich materials.







Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



-Supply and Demand of Condoms in China



-Major Condom Consumption Fields in China



-Import and Export of Condoms



-Analysis on Behaviors of Condom Consumers



-Investment Opportunities in China Condom Industry



-Forecast on Development of China Condom Industry







The following enterprises and people are recommended to purchase this report:



-Condom Manufacturers



-Condom Brand Enterprises



-Condom Trade Enterprises



-Investors and Research Institutes Concerned About China Condom Industry



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139565/china-condom-industry-2013-2017.html

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