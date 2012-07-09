China Cosmetics Market Report, 2010-2011 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Benefiting from the accelerated process of urbanization in China as well as the improved disposable income of residents, Chinese consumers have displayed growing demand for beauty & cosmetics. In 2001-2010, the retailing of cosmetics in China increased by five-fold, thus becoming one of the world’s largest cosmetics consumer markets; from January to November of 2011, the retail sales climbed 24.5% YoY to RMB99.2 billion.



In 2010, Chinese skincare market size reached RMB64.2 billion, turning into the largest cosmetics market segment. In the same year, retail sales of top ten skincare brands accounted for 38% of the entire skincare market, of which, 80% were foreign brands, while domestic brands merely referred to Chcedo and Herborist. Since 2012, China has cut import tariffs for imported skincare products, which favors multinational cosmetics manufacturers.



In 2010, Maybelline enjoyed a 10.8% share of Chinese make-up market, a drop from 20% in 2006, mainly because China’s local cosmetics brands such as Carslan and Mao Geping have been to some extent competitive with consistent innovation in product, packaging, etc.



As an emerging market segment in recent years, men’s skincare market in China reached RMB4 billion in 2010, with industry growth rate at 40% or so, far higher than that of women’s.



China Cosmetics Market Report, 2010-2011 by ResearchInChina mainly covers the followings:



-Industry Research: primarily includes scale, competition pattern & features, import & export of China cosmetics industry.

-Channel Analysis:chiefly studies development status, characteristics and trends of department store channel, supermarket, specialty store, online, direct selling, etc..

-Market Segment: covers market status & size, competition features, key players and development trends of five market segments, i.e. skin care, make-ups, perfume, men’s cosmetics as well as cosmeceuticals.

-Major Companies:? research on 19 major cosmetics enterprises in the Chinese market, such as L'Oréal and Shanghai Jahwa.



As the world’s largest cosmetics corporation, L'Oréal realized sales of €19.5 billion in 2010, with 23 international brands outnumbering €50 million. In November 2011, it invested RMB200 million for construction expansion of Tianmei Plant in Yichang city, China, which will achieve capacity of 250 million pieces per year by then to become L'Oréal’s largest make-up production base in Asia.



Shanghai Jahwa is a well-known cosmetics producer in China, in 2010, its annual sales registered RMB3.1 billion. Being one of the few high-end cosmetics brands that have access to department store channel, its Herborist brand has been successfully distributed in France, Spain, Netherlands and other markets. Moreover, Shanghai Jahwa has also launched China’s first domestic men’s skincare brand, namely, Gf.



