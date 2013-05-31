China Dental Lab Outsourcing Could Replace the Dental Lab in USA and Canada

GuangZhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- With the development of people's living standard and the international economic, more and more people which have the broken teeth choose to have the teeth restoration. The PFM and all ceramic Crown and Bridge are very popular in the countries such as USA and Canada. On the other hand, the market share of the PFM teeth and denture in China has also had greatly increasing. As the development of the internet and E-business, the Chinese products have become more and more popular around the world and the dental products such as PFM Crown and Bridge, All Ceramic Crown and Bridge and Denture. Some insider would ask the question that why the products from China dental lab have received much acceptable praise from most of the dentists from USA, Canada and Australia? Today, the famous China dental lab which name is CN Dental Lab would tell you the reasons about that.



The first reason is related the quality of the products from China Dental Lab. Nowadays, with the development of the technology for the production for PFM crown and bridge, some of the China Dental Lab such as CN dental lab, which website is www.cndentallab.com , have the high tech equipments for the producing of their dental outsourcing products. On the other hand, the China Dental Lab such as CN dental lad also has the well-established team with qualified technicians. Their strict quality control progress and modern management practice enable them to produce the high quality dental outsourcing products such as All Ceramic teeth. In this area, the China dental lad would even better than America and Canada Dental Lab.



On the other hand, the career training for the technicians in the China dental lab is also very professional. For example, as the reason to make their workers learn about the latest dental technology and skills, CN dental lab usually provide professional dental course for their employees. We are better enough than the dental lab in America and Australia. As we all know, the continuously training for our employee is more important factor for the quality of our dental outsourcing products which could reach the standard of international markets.



The last point is about the price. As we all know, the human resource cost and the producing cost in China is lower than that in the advanced countries such as America and Canada. However, the price of material such as the noble metal and Zirconia for PFM and All Ceramic Crown and Bridge is also cheaper than that in America and Canada. That is why most of the dentist clinics are willing to choose the dental outsourcing products in China dental lab such as the high reputation CN dental lab. The CN dental outsourcing products have been sold to many countries¡¯ dental clinics and there have not had any quality problem.



