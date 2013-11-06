China Diagnostic Reagent Industry 2013-2015: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Driven by huge population base, intensified aging and many favorable policies, China diagnostic reagent industry has been developing rapidly. In 2008-2012, the diagnostic reagent market size presented the CAGR of over 15%, hitting RMB13.3 billion with the year-on-year growth rate of 16.7% in 2012. Moreover, the market will accelerate its pace in the wake of China’s medical reform, enhanced health awareness of people and improved physical examination technology. In China, in vitro diagnostic reagents consist of biochemical diagnostic reagents, immune diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostic reagents and hematology diagnostic reagents. Biochemical and immune diagnostic reagents enjoyed the highest 70% market share together in 2012, which was determined by the domestic medical demand. Chinese economy and the government medical expenditure stay at a low level, which affects the medical diagnosis consumption seriously.



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From now to the next three years, China will desire regular tests mostly, which have the most demand for biochemical and immune diagnostic reagents. The progress in Chinese diagnosis technology and the increase of high-end consumers will boost the demand for molecular diagnostic reagents and other related reagents. The demand for biochemical and immune diagnostic reagents will occupy 60% in 2015.



By virtue of high performance-price ratio and local advantages, Chinese diagnostic reagent enterprises have broken through the monopolization of foreign brands. However, foreign companies still seize 30-40% market share in China with the technical advantages in medium- and high-end fields as well as the monopoly on “instrument + reagent” integrated platforms.



In China, there are 300-400 diagnostic reagent enterprises, including the leaders KHB, Da An Gene, Sinocare and Leadman, but their market share was still as low as 3.4%, 2.4%, 2.1% and 2.0% respectively in 2012.



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The report mainly includes the followings:



20120114.gif Status quo, market segments, import and export, competition pattern and profitability of Chinese diagnostic reagent market;

20120114.gif Development trends of Chinese diagnostic reagent in terms of policies (including medical reform), population structure and detection technology;

20120114.gif Operation, diagnostic reagent business and prospect of 11 companies, such as KHB, Da An Gene, Sinocare, Leadman, BioSino Bio-technology and Science.



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In 2013H1, the revenue of CITIC Offshore Helicopter rose by 2.79% year-on-year to RMB521 million, with the net income jumping by 19.1% year-on-year to RMB82.07 million, with the air time of general aviation hitting 13,691 hours and 23 minutes and 17, 150 flight movements, respectively, up 9.87% year-on-year and 18.5% year-on-year.



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