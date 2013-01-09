China Diagnostic Reagent Industry Report, 2012-2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Chinas diagnostic reagent industry has formed a certain market scale and basis, and is marching from the introduction stage to the growth stage. With the continuous growth in Chinas medical care investment and per capita health care spending, the Chinas diagnostic reagent market has a promising prospect.



In vitro diagnostic reagents account for more than 90.0% of the output of Chinas diagnostic reagent industry. In 2011, the market scale of in vitro diagnostic reagents reached about RMB 11.4 billion in China, the industry will maintain a growth rate of 15%-20% in the future, and the market scale will hit RMB 20.8 billion in 2015.



At present, there are only a few integrated in vitro diagnostic reagent enterprises with strong strength in Chinas diagnostic reagent market, including KHB and Fosun Pharma; other enterprises such as Da An Gene, BioSino, Leadman and Livzon have competitive advantages in specific fields such as biochemical diagnosis, immunodiagnosis, and molecular diagnosis. Meanwhile, Chinas in vitro diagnostic reagent industry concentration is low. Among 300-400 enterprises, there are only about 20 enterprises with annual sales of more than RMB 100 million. The enterprises are generally small and have a few product varieties. In 2011, KHB, Da An Gene, BioSino, Leadman only occupied 3.8%, 2.3%, 1.9%, 1.6% of the market respectively.



As a high-tech industry, the profitability of the overall Chinese diagnostic reagent industry is high. In 2011, among major Chinese diagnostic reagent enterprises, KHB, Da An Gene, BioSino, Kinghawk, Livzon, Leadman all achieved a gross margin of more than 50%; Fosun Pharma reached a gross margin of 40.4%, since diagnostic reagent and instrument business accounts for a lower proportion of its revenue. With the improvement of industry concentration, its expected that the advantageous enterprises with strong capability of technological innovation and large production scale will obtain higher market share and profitability.



China Diagnostic Reagent Industry Report, 2012-2014 mainly includes the following contents:



Market scale, market structure, import and export, competitive landscape, profitability, entry barriers of Chinas diagnostic reagent industry;

Regulatory system and policy, industry policy, industrial chain, upstream and downstream of Chinas diagnostic reagent industry;

Development forecast of Chinas diagnostic reagent industry, including the forecast of market scale, major market segments, industry competition, and enterprise development trends;

Production, operation, investment, M&A, diagnostic reagent business and development prospect of 15 Chinese diagnostic reagent enterprises.



