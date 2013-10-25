China Digital TV Transmitter Industry 2013: Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- According to the planning of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT), China in 2015 will shut down analog TV and complete the integral transition of cable TV from analog to digital. By the end of April 2013, there have been 146,189,000 cable DTV subscribers in China, with cable digitization of approximately 68.12% (number of cable TV subscribers = 214,590,000), far behind the completion of integral transition in 2015.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/china-digital-tv-transmitter-industry-report-2013-report.html



In February 2012, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the 12th Five-Year Plan for Digital TV & Digital Home Industries. The Plan stresses the need to build a complete technology chain and industry chain, to promote industrial development by application and spur the development of chip and key components by complete machine, and to build public service system, as well as puts forward specific development priorities of six major sectors, i.e. digital TV terminal equipment, digital broadcast TV head-end equipment, digital home equipment, audio CD equipment, video surveillance equipment and application service platform.



Digital TV and digital home industrial scale has expanded rapidly. During the 11th Five-Year Plan period, DTV-oriented audio-visual industry sales rose from 396.7 billion yuan to 1.0039 trillion yuan. The 12th Five-Year Plan indicates that compared with 2010, audio-visual industry sales value will double by 2015 to 2 trillion yuan, with compound annual growth rate of about 15%.



This will bring transmission equipment (including transmitter) suppliers a broad market. In addition, the promotion and application of the Next Generation Broadcasting Network (NGB) in China will also fuel the demand for high-tech transmitters.



Browse All Research In China Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/research-in-china-67.html



China DTV Transmitter Industry Report, 2013 mainly covers the followings:



Overview of DTV transmitter industry in China, involving industry development history, policies and regulations, market size, development status, future development trends, etc.;



Development of DTV transmitter-related industries in China, including market size, technology trends, development prospects of digital TV, set-top box, broadcasting and TV media, etc.;



Profile, financial data, flagship products, technical features, the latest development trends of 10 companies including Beijing Tongfang Gigamega Tech. Co., Ltd., Beijing BBEF Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Fujian Sunnada Communication Co., Ltd., Dalian Toshiba Broadcasting Systems Co., Ltd., Allwin Telecommunication Co., Ltd..



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Introduction of Digital TV Transmitter

1.1 Definition

1.2 Product Characteristics

1.3 Key Equipment and Technical Indicators

1.4 Standards

1.5 Policies

1.5.1 Policies Regarding Digital TV Industry

1.5.2 Policies Regarding Digital TV Transmitter

1.5.3 The 12th Five-Year Plan for Digital TV & Digital Home Industries



2. Triple Play and NGB

2.1 Triple Play

2.1.1 Connotation

2.1.2 Development Opportunities for Broadcasting Network

2.2 NGB

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 Technology System

2.2.3 Development Planning

2.3 CMMB



3. China Digital TV Transmitter Market

3.1 Development Course

3.2 Market Scale Changes and Forecast



4. Digital TV Transmitter Industrial Chain

4.1 Digital TV Market

4.2 Digital Set-Top Box

4.2.1 Definition of Digital TV Set-Top Box

4.2.2 Digital TV Set-Top Box Market in China

4.2.3 Satellite Digital Set-Top Box Market Size and Trends

4.2.4 Terrestrial Digital Set-Top Box Market Size and Trends

4.2.5 IPTV Digital Set-Top Box Market Size and Trends

4.3 TV Media Industry



Related Reports -



Global And China Digital TV Receiver Industry 2013



Click Here For Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-digital-tv-receiver-industry-2013-market-research-report-report.html



The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and industry chain structure. Global market analysis and Chinese domestic market analysis are provided with a focus on history, developments, trends and competitive landscape of the market. A comparison between the international and Chinese situation is also offered.



Global and China Digital TV Receiver Industry Research Report 2013 also focuses on development policies and plans for the industry as well as a consideration of a cost structure analysis. Capacity production, market share analysis, import and export consumption and gross margins are discussed.



Optical Transceiver, Transmitter, Receiver, and Transponder Components: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019



Click Here For Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/optical-transceiver-transmitter-receiver-and-transponder-components-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019-report.html



The global optical transceiver market will grow to $6.7 billion by 2019 driven by the availability of 100 Gbps devices and the vast increases in Internet data traffic.



Internet traffic growth comes from a variety of sources, not the least of which 1.6 billion new smart phones sold per year. Smartphone market growth is causing the need for investment in backhaul and cell tower technology.



Worldwide optical transport market revenues are forecast to grow through 2019. This is in the context of a world communications infrastructure that is changing. Technology is enabling interaction, innovation, and sharing of knowledge in new ways.



Worldwide Digital TV Subscriber and STB Shipment Forecasts, 2012 - 2016



Click Here For Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/worldwide-digital-tv-subscriber-and-stb-shipment-forecasts-2012-2016-report.html



This report presents worldwide digital TV STB shipment volume and value per year for the period 2012-2016, with volume and value breakdowns by product mix. Also included are forecasts of worldwide digital TV subscriber base and share by system technology per year for the period 2012 - 2016. The report finds that digital TV subscribers are expected to grow steadily during the period 2010 ¡V 2016. Digital cable TV subscribers' share is expected to account for approximately 37.5% of the total digital TV subscribers in 2012 and continue to grow through to 2016. Meanwhile, worldwide digital TV STB shipment volume is expected to achieve around 3% year-on-year growth in 2012. Digital satellite STB is anticipated to account for over 37% of total shipments in 2012, followed by digital cable STB and digital terrestrial STB, digital IP STB, and OTT STB.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/