Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- According to the planning of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT), China in 2015 will shut down analog TV and complete the integral transition of cable TV from analog to digital. By the end of April 2013, there have been 146,189,000 cable DTV subscribers in China, with cable digitization of approximately 68.12% (number of cable TV subscribers = 214,590,000), far behind the completion of integral transition in 2015.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-digital-tv-transmitter-industry-report-2013



In February 2012, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the 12th Five-Year Plan for Digital TV & Digital Home Industries. The Plan stresses the need to build a complete technology chain and industry chain, to promote industrial development by application and spur the development of chip and key components by complete machine, and to build public service system, as well as puts forward specific development priorities of six major sectors, i.e. digital TV terminal equipment, digital broadcast TV head-end equipment, digital home equipment, audio CD equipment, video surveillance equipment and application service platform.



Digital TV and digital home industrial scale has expanded rapidly. During the 11th Five-Year Plan period, DTV-oriented audio-visual industry sales rose from 396.7 billion yuan to 1.0039 trillion yuan. The 12th Five-Year Plan indicates that compared with 2010, audio-visual industry sales value will double by 2015 to 2 trillion yuan, with compound annual growth rate of about 15%.



This will bring transmission equipment (including transmitter) suppliers a broad market. In addition, the promotion and application of the Next Generation Broadcasting Network (NGB) in China will also fuel the demand for high-tech transmitters.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177290



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Introduction of Digital TV Transmitter



2. Triple Play and NGB



3. China Digital TV Transmitter Market



4. Digital TV Transmitter Industrial Chain



5. Key Players in China



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/177290



China DTV Transmitter Industry Report, 2013 mainly covers the followings:



- Overview of DTV transmitter industry in China, involving industry development history, policies and regulations, market size, development status, future development trends, etc.;

- Development of DTV transmitter-related industries in China, including market size, technology trends, development prospects of digital TV, set-top box, broadcasting and TV media, etc.;

- Profile, financial data, flagship products, technical features, the latest development trends of 10 companies including Beijing Tongfang Gigamega Tech. Co., Ltd., Beijing BBEF Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Fujian Sunnada Communication Co., Ltd., Dalian Toshiba Broadcasting Systems Co., Ltd., Allwin Telecommunication Co., Ltd..



Latest Reports:



In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/in-car-entertainment-and-information-system-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



In-Car entertainment and information system market referred as ICE or IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) include products such as audio system including radio, DVD players with the video screen, and rear seat entertainment such as games, navigation devices (GPS), software platforms, and its accessories. Internet services, radio services and the navigation services are the key services offered for in-car entertainment and information systems. Connection of ICE systems to the external world offers more options to the customer for entertainment as well as information based services.



Products such as radio, DVD players, navigation systems and display screens, are used by car users individually but the introduction of ICE and information systems offered an option of using all the products in the single system. In-car entertainment and information systems are being positioned in the luxury cars. Auto-OEMs are using entertainment and information systems as differentiation tool and are scheduling to extend the trend in the mid-segment cars. The wide application of this system include entertainment, location based services, navigational services (GPS), communication applications like making and receiving calls via smart phone integration, internet (movies, games, surfing, social networking, traffic conditions, sport scores, weather forecast), and value added services.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/177012



Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



Obesity Surgery Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/obesity-surgery-devices-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Obesity can be defined as a medical condition where excess fat deposition leads to adverse health conditions. Obesity increases the chances of diseases related with heart, certain type of cancer, diabetes and osteoarthritis. Obesity has become one of the serious leading healthcare problems across the globe. It is mainly caused by increased fatty intake, reduced physical exercises and sometimes genetic inheritance. Physical exercise and diet management are the main components for the treatment of obesity whereas anti-obesity drugs are also available for fat reduction. However, sometimes diet control, exercise and medication are not effective in weight reduction in such scenarios obese people opt for surgical procedures for weight management. Obesity surgery treats obesity by removal of a portion of the stomach or reduction in size of stomach through application of gastric bands or sleeve gastrectomy.



The market for obesity surgical devices is driven by changing lifestyles, hectic work schedules, less physical exercise and increasing uptake of fast food. As estimated approximately 200 million adults are categorized as obese or overweight and is resulting in 112,000 deaths annually. This presents an enormous need for less invasive weight loss treatments. The obesity surgical devices market is segmented on the basis of various surgery devices and type of surgical procedures. Surgical devices segment comprises adjustable gastric band, intragastric balloon, clip applier, surgical staples, trocars and others. Surgical procedures section comprises restrictive procedures, malabsorptive procedures and mixed procedures.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/177011



Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.com/