China Digital TV Transmitter Industry Report, 2013 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- According to the planning of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT), China in 2015 will shut down analog TV and complete the integral transition of cable TV from analog to digital. By the end of April 2013, there have been 146,189,000 cable DTV subscribers in China, with cable digitization of approximately 68.12% (number of cable TV subscribers = 214,590,000), far behind the completion of integral transition in 2015.



Complete Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/china-digital-tv-transmitter-industry-report-2013-report.html



In February 2012, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the 12th Five-Year Plan for Digital TV & Digital Home Industries. The Plan stresses the need to build a complete technology chain and industry chain, to promote industrial development by application and spur the development of chip and key components by complete machine, and to build public service system, as well as puts forward specific development priorities of six major sectors, i.e. digital TV terminal equipment, digital broadcast TV head-end equipment, digital home equipment, audio CD equipment, video surveillance equipment and application service platform.



Digital TV and digital home industrial scale has expanded rapidly. During the 11th Five-Year Plan period, DTV-oriented audio-visual industry sales rose from 396.7 billion yuan to 1.0039 trillion yuan. The 12th Five-Year Plan indicates that compared with 2010, audio-visual industry sales value will double by 2015 to 2 trillion yuan, with compound annual growth rate of about 15%.



This will bring transmission equipment (including transmitter) suppliers a broad market. In addition, the promotion and application of the Next Generation Broadcasting Network (NGB) in China will also fuel the demand for high-tech transmitters.



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China DTV Transmitter Industry Report, 2013 mainly covers the followings:



Overview of DTV transmitter industry in China, involving industry development history, policies and regulations, market size, development status, future development trends, etc.;



Development of DTV transmitter-related industries in China, including market size, technology trends, development prospects of digital TV, set-top box, broadcasting and TV media, etc.;



Profile, financial data, flagship products, technical features, the latest development trends of 10 companies including Beijing Tongfang Gigamega Tech. Co., Ltd., Beijing BBEF Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Fujian Sunnada Communication Co., Ltd., Dalian Toshiba Broadcasting Systems Co., Ltd., Allwin Telecommunication Co., Ltd..



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