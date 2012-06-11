China Dilutables Category Profile - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "China Dilutables Category Profile" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Published by Canadean, the China Dilutables Category Profile comprises of text, data tables and charts. Both squash/syrups and fruit powders are featured. Supported by market commentary, data includes consumption trends (historical and forecasts to 2014), flavour splits, packaging analysis (pack material, refillable vs non-refillable), distribution splits and leading companies' percentage market share. In addition, market commentary also looks at the outlook for dilutables, functional products, private label, marketing, pricing including market value (at consumer price) for 2010 and new products.
Key Highlights
- Data shown for both squash/syrups and fruit powders
- Consumption volume (million litres, litres per capita) 2005 to 2010 plus forecasts to 2014F
- Market commentary on current and emerging trends plus the outlook for dilutables
- Further commentary on functional products, private label, marketing and pricing/valuation
- Percentage growth rates (CAGR) 2005-2010, 2007-2010, 2009-2010
- Market value 2010 (at consumer price)
- Flavour splits 2009-2011F
- Packaging analysis (pack material, refillable vs non-refillable) 2009-2011F
- Distribution splits (off-premise/retail/at-home vs on-premise/away from home) 2009-2011F
- Leading companies' percentage share 2009-2010
- New products 2010
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report includes historic and forecast consumption trends along with segmentation data, packaging analysis, distribution splits and leading companies percentage market share.
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