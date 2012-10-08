China Direct Launches New Outsourcing Service to Mitigate Risk for American Firms

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- China Direct has launched a new service to manage outsourcing to China, which is managed by American trade professionals working on the ground to oversee critical procurement processes. The company will serve as a working partner with eyes, ears and hands that can protect the client’s interests within the Chinese business environment. In contrast to other services, without American presence, but solely managed by Chinese trade staff, misunderstandings and mistakes from lack of oversight can negate many of the cost savings of doing business within China.



Why do companies outsource? In a recent study titled, “Outsourcing to China A Case Study Revisited Seven Years Later”, by David Meeker and Jay P Mortensen, they point out that, “Outsourcing is a complicated decision rooted in the strategic plans of a company. Some of the reasons that companies decide to outsource include: Mitigate risk, Improve quality, Faster time to market, Obtain new ideas/thinking, Rapid expansion of capacity, Focus on core competencies, Growth with less investment, Infuse the company with new technology, Leverage the company’s assets and capabilities, Improved return on investment, Better cast flow and Reduced cost,” are all valid reason to outsource to China.



In order to better assist companies who are interested in gaining these competitive advantages, Dan Curtis who is the co-owner of China Direct has made a bold decision to move from the US to China. The China Direct site and service was launched July 6 2012, and his move became effective 7/18/2012. With his presence there in China, he can help American management with their China operations. The company substantially raises the bar on quality, level of service, and mitigating many of the risk factors out of the process.



About China Direct

China Direct provides professional trade expediter facilitation services to assist American companies locate and import quality, price-competitive products in the manufacturing, wholesale, retail and public service industries. Their vision is to be the worldwide leader in China sourcing services. They work relentlessly to help clients find the China products or manufacturing firm that is just the right fit.



China Direct works with hundreds of inventors and entrepreneurs, and can assist with prototyping services and new product development, and have seen client companies succeed and flourish throughout the entire product development life cycle. The company has imported products for stores, small online retailers, and wholesale distributors, and throughout the years have established relationships with trustworthy global sources in a broad range of industries. The company is dedicated to providing trustworthy manufacturing sources for products from A to Z, which is a key factor for a reliable long-term satisfactory relationship and mutual success.



