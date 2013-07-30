China Dissolving Pulp, Alumina and Organic Silicon Industry to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- China Dissolving Pulp Market:



For recent years, the huge demand of dissolving pulp has attracted many enterprises to build the new dissolving pulp projects, leading to the rapid increase of production capacity of dissolving pulp; by 2012, the production capacity of dissolving pulp in China reached 937,500 tons up 57% compared with 2011. In 2012, the output of dissolving pulp in China was only about 335,000 tons, operating rate declining to 35.7%.



The major application of dissolving pulp downstream is the viscose fiber. China is the world largest production base of viscose fiber and the output of viscose fiber in China accounted for about 62% of total global output in 2012. In the future years, the output of viscose fiber in China is expected to continue to keep the growth rate of about 10%, further spurring the increase of demand for dissolving pulp.



The report of Research and Forecast of China Dissolving Pulp Market, 2013-2017 mainly analyzes the Chinese domestic market status quo, major enterprises’ operating conditions of dissolving pulp industry, in the meanwhile, it makes the analysis of the future of dissolving pulp industry, offering the decision references for enterprises to know and invest in the industry.



Chinas Alumina Market:



Research and Development Trend Forecast of Alumina Market in China, 2013-2017” mainly conducts an in-depth analysis on market status of alumina industry at home and overseas, market competition, imports and exports, and business performance of main enterprises, meanwhile makes a forecast for alumina industry so as to provide a decision-making reference for understanding alumina industry as well as investment.



China is one of the world’s leading countries that have Bauxite deposits, 97% of bauxite are mainly distributed in seven provinces: Shanxi, Henan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shandong, and Yunnan. However, those bauxite resources are with low ratio of alumina and silica, and manufacturing technique is complicated. The cost of extraction is much higher and less open-cast mines.



In 2012, production capacity of alumina in China reached 54000kt/a. Under the influence of economic growth slowdown and macroeconomic regulation for real estate in China, alumina consumption growth was slow. The output of alumina in China accounted for 39.51% of global output, and China’s consumption accounted for 45% of global consumption. China has become the world’s largest country for production and consumption of metallurgical grade alumina, and the primary strong country in alumina industry with a stride forward towards the goal of being excellent.



Chinas Organic Silicon Industry:



Research and Development Trend of China's Organic Silicon Industry, 2013-2017" mainly analyzes the status quo of organic silicon at home and aboard, as well as China's competitive status, import, export, business performance of main enterprise, technology status and development forecast; all of these provide enterprises and investors with decision-making reference.



China has become the largest consumer of organic silicon materials. Due to the large volume exports of textile, electronics and electrical products and the domestic vigorous demand in the fields of construction, textile, automobile and daily chemicals, China's organic silicon material industry is promoted greatly. At present, China's industry pattern is based on processing and manufacturing, which is very different with the organic silicon consumption structure in other countries and regions. In foreign countries, the consumptions of silicon rubber and silicon oil are equal, while China is mainly based on silicon rubber.



China has become the production center of organic silicon monomer gradually, and the well-known foreign enterprises have built production equipments in succession; although there is a certain gap between China's organic production enterprises and foreign enterprises, with the continuous industry development, the gap of main technical indicators has been narrowed gradually, and some enterprises have reached the world advanced level.



