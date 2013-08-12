China Dissolving Pulp Industry 2013-2017 Market Trend, Analysis, Research by QYRR

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Huidian Research added new market research report on "China Dissolving Pulp Industry 2013-2017". The report of Research and Forecast of China Dissolving Pulp Market, 2013-2017 mainly analyzes the Chinese domestic market status quo, major enterprises’ operating conditions of dissolving pulp industry, in the meanwhile, it makes the analysis of the future of dissolving pulp industry, offering the decision references for enterprises to know and invest in the industry.



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For recent years, the huge demand of dissolving pulp has attracted many enterprises to build the new dissolving pulp projects, leading to the rapid increase of production capacity of dissolving pulp; by 2012, the production capacity of dissolving pulp in China reached 937,500 tons up 57% compared with 2011. In 2012, the output of dissolving pulp in China was only about 335,000 tons, operating rate declining to 35.7%.



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The major application of dissolving pulp downstream is the viscose fiber. China is the world largest production base of viscose fiber and the output of viscose fiber in China accounted for about 62% of total global output in 2012. In the future years, the output of viscose fiber in China is expected to continue to keep the growth rate of about 10%, further spurring the increase of demand for dissolving pulp.



Table of Content:



1. Industry Overview for Dissolving Pulp

2. Development Environment of China’s Dissolving Pulp Industry

3. Analysis of China’s Dissolving Pulp Industry

4. Global Major Manufacturers of Dissolving Pulp

5. China’s Major Manufacturers of Dissolving Pulp

6. Development Forecast of China’s Dissolving Pulp Industry

7. Investment Opportunities and Risks of Dissolving Pulp Industry



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