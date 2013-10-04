China Edible Vegetable Oil Industry 2013-2017 Market Trend, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Research and Development

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- HuidianResearch included a depth market research report on China Edible Vegetable Oil Industry 2013-2017. The output of China’s edible vegetable oil had been showing an upward trend; by 2012, the output reached 51.761 million tons. It is estimated that this output volume will continue to increase in the next few years, and the growth rate will remain at the level of 17%; by 2017, the output will reach 115.929 million tons, and China will become a real major oil country all over the world.



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At present, more than 80% of domestic edible vegetable oil raw materials are rapeseed, soybean, peanut, sesame, sunflower, flax and other herbal oil crops, but dual-purpose type oil sources and woody oil plants also are the important potential supply resources of edible vegetable oil, and the supply proportion is increasing. The dual-purpose type oil sources are cottonseed, corn germ and rice bran (the byproducts of cotton, rice, corn and other grain and cotton crops), which can be used to produce cottonseed oil, corn oil and rice oil. Woody oil plants are perennial woody plants, including tea-oil tree, olive and so on. At present, the edible oil extracted from dual-purpose type oil sources reaches 1.75 million tons, and the oil extracted from woody oil plants is 300,000 tons; and these two kinds edible oils account for 20% of the total output of domestic vegetable oil.



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Research and Forecast of China Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2013-2017 mainly includes the following contents:



1) Development status, supply & demand, and development trend of China’s edible vegetable oil industry;

2) Industrial development environment, market scale, existing problems, countermeasures and suggestions;

3) Analyze the business performance of five major enterprises in China’s edible vegetable oil manufacturing field, as well as the key production and consumption regions in foreign countries.



Table of Contents



1. Overview of Edible Vegetable Oil

2. Status Quo of Global Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

3. Environment of China’s Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

4. Status Quo of China’s Edible Vegetable Oil Manufacturing Industry

5. Analysis and Forecast of Supply and Demand in China’s Edible Vegetable Oil Market

6. Import and Export of China’s Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

7. Overall Development of China’s Edible Vegetable Oil Industry, 2009-2012

8. Main Enterprises in China’s Edible Vegetable Oil Industry

9. Development Trend and Investment Suggestions of China’s Edible Vegetable Oil Industry



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