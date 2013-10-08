China Electric Vehicle Market 2013-2017 Industry Trend, Size, Share, Growth Research and Development

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- HuidianResearch included latest deep and professional market research report on China Electric Vehicle Industry 2013-2017, According to the statistics of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China’s electric vehicle output in 2012 was only 12,552 units. In 2012, the main type of electric vehicle is pure electric type with the output of 11,241 units, accounting for the vast proportion of total output; compared with 2011, the output increased by 98.8% year-on-year. As for the hybrid electric vehicles, the output in 2012 was only 1,311 units. With the promotion of national industrial policies, the electric vehicle industry will develop rapidly, and the output is expected to reach 273,150 units by 2017.



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As for the “Plan Draft for the Development of Energy-saving and New Energy Automotive Industry”, the development route of China’s new energy automotive industry which takes electric vehicles (including pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, the same below) as the main strategic orientation has been determined basically. During the whole period of the “Twelfth Five-Year”, the state will give priority and pay more attention to supporting the development of pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, so as to increase the cumulate sales volume of electric vehicles largely. And also, the three core technical directions of power battery, motor and electric control technology have been also determined.



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As a kind of energy-saving automobile with transitional technology, hybrid electric vehicles (excluding plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) only enjoy the preferential finance and taxation or subsidies which are much lower than the electric vehicles. This also indicates the technical route for the development of China’s electric vehicle industry.



Table of Contents



1. Overview of Electric Vehicle Industry

2. Status Quo of Foreign Electric Vehicle Industry

3. Development Environment of China’s Electric Vehicle Industry

4. Status Quo of China’s Electric Vehicle Industry

5. Supply and Demand in China’s Electric Vehicle Industry

6. Import and Export of China’s Electric Vehicle Industry

7. Technological Development of China’s Electric Vehicle Industry

8. Main Enterprises in China’s Electric Vehicle Industry

9. Development Trend of China’s Electric Vehicle Industry

10. Investment Suggestions from Industrial Experts



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